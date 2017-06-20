Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 20, 2017

- Three Links for 2007-06-21 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-2007-.html: "Spencer Ackerman: There are about 200 Foreign Service Officers in the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Ten are fluent in Arabic..."
- Your #1 Source for DC News Ought to Be: McClatchy Washington Bureau http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/your-1-source-f.html
- Joshua Micah Marshall thinks Rudy Giuliani Is Toast http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/joshua-micah-ma.html
- Dogs Are Allowed http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/dogs-are-allowe.html
- International Income Comparisons Once Again http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/international_i.html 2007-06-20
- Guest Lecture on John Maynard Keynes http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/guest_lecture_o.html
- Greg Ip Writes About Ben Bernanke, Mortgages, the Financial Accelerator, and the Macroeconomic Consequences of "Financial Fragility" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/greg_ip_writes_.html
- Mark Thoma Is Irate This Morning: Modelling the Social Value of Microsoft http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/mark_thoma_is_i.html
- Weblog Organization http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/weblog_organiza.html
- Sheryl Sandberg Interviews Michael Bloomberg http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/sheryl_sandberg.html
- Ten Links for 2007-06-20 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links_for_20070_18.html