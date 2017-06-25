Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 22-24, 2007

Four worth remembering: George Borjas behaving badly in being unable to get the economic theory right in his head; Stuart Taylor, Jr., behaving very badly in his desperate desire to torture somebody; editor Len Downie of the Washington Post behaving very badly indeed; and high finance breaking the ceiling of bad behavior in its valuation of mortgage derivatives:
- John Succo on Pricing CDO Mortgages http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/john-succo-on-p.html: John Succo: "Minyanville : Actual prices where traders can really buy and sell is substantially lower than where investors are marking their positions..."
- Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Yet Another Washington Post Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why-oh-why-ca-1.html: War and Piece: "A veteran newspaper editor friend has some sharp observations about the Post Cheney piece: 'A careful reading of the story of Cheney's coup against a feeble executive reveals that paragraphs 7 through 10 were written and inserted in haste by a powerful editorial hand [Len Downie]. The banging of colliding metaphors in an otherwise carefully written piece is evidence of last-minute interpolations by a bad editor whom no one has the power to rewrite...'"
- Stuart Taylor, Jr. Is a Psychotic Creep http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/stuart-taylor-j.html: Most people who salivate at the thought of torture and construct "ticking bomb" hypotheticals to make it seem reasonable work a little bit harder than Taylor to keep their hypotheticals from being completely and transparently silly. Not Stuart Taylor, Jr...
- Ottoviano-Peri and the CEA vs. George Borjas on the Distributional Consequences of Immigration http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/ottoviano-peri-.html: George Borjas... is simply wrong: "capital adjusts fully" means that more future investments are made in high-productivity areas to which migrants move and fewer in low-productivity areas from which migrants came. Returns on savings are thus higher--and because the pre-existing population are savers, they benefit. So do the migrants...
MOAR:
- Four Links for 2007-06-25 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-4.html: Samuelson, P.A. (1971) "Understanding the Marxian Notion of Exploitation: A Summary of the So-Called Transformation Problem Between Marxian Values and Competitive Prices" Journal of Economic Literature 9 2 399–431...
- One Link for 2007-06-24 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-3.html: EBMUD East Bay Trails...
- Ten Links for 2007-06-23 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-2.html
- Michael Clemens on the Real Immigrant Underclass: "The People Who Wanted To Come, But Could Not" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/michael-clemens.html: Michael Clemens of the Center for Global Development, with a good rant, including bonus New Republic bashing...
- Richard Thaler: Slippery Slope Arguments Should Be Avoided Unless There Is Proof that the Slope Is Greased http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/richard-thaler-.html
- Annals of Horticulture http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/annals-of-horti.html: Air conditioners leak incredible amounts of moisture, even in arid climates like Tucson. This plant has found the one moist spot for acres around, and is responding appropriately...
- Wonders of the California Republican Party http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/wonders-of-the-.html
- Jim Hamilton and Mark Zandi on Interest Rates http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/jim-hamilton-an.html
- Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (The Hill Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why-oh-why-cant.html: Matthew Yglesias: "Carping: The Hill's Elana Shor on Barack Obama's earmarks..."
- The Evolution of Household Income Volatility http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-evolution-o.html
- "Orthodox" and "Heterodox" Economics Once Again http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/orthodox-and-he.html