Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 22-24, 2007

Four worth remembering: George Borjas behaving badly in being unable to get the economic theory right in his head; Stuart Taylor, Jr., behaving very badly in his desperate desire to torture somebody; editor Len Downie of the Washington Post behaving very badly indeed; and high finance breaking the ceiling of bad behavior in its valuation of mortgage derivatives:

  • John Succo on Pricing CDO Mortgages http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/john-succo-on-p.html: John Succo: "Minyanville : Actual prices where traders can really buy and sell is substantially lower than where investors are marking their positions..."
  • Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Yet Another Washington Post Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why-oh-why-ca-1.html: War and Piece: "A veteran newspaper editor friend has some sharp observations about the Post Cheney piece: 'A careful reading of the story of Cheney's coup against a feeble executive reveals that paragraphs 7 through 10 were written and inserted in haste by a powerful editorial hand [Len Downie]. The banging of colliding metaphors in an otherwise carefully written piece is evidence of last-minute interpolations by a bad editor whom no one has the power to rewrite...'"
  • Stuart Taylor, Jr. Is a Psychotic Creep http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/stuart-taylor-j.html: Most people who salivate at the thought of torture and construct "ticking bomb" hypotheticals to make it seem reasonable work a little bit harder than Taylor to keep their hypotheticals from being completely and transparently silly. Not Stuart Taylor, Jr...
  • Ottoviano-Peri and the CEA vs. George Borjas on the Distributional Consequences of Immigration http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/ottoviano-peri-.html: George Borjas... is simply wrong: "capital adjusts fully" means that more future investments are made in high-productivity areas to which migrants move and fewer in low-productivity areas from which migrants came. Returns on savings are thus higher--and because the pre-existing population are savers, they benefit. So do the migrants...

MOAR:

June 25, 2017 at 07:48 AM in Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Cycle |

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

