Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 25, 2007

- Poverty Traps: The High Price of Investment Goods in Poor Countries http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/poverty-traps-t.html: Tyler Cowen notes the 'relative prices and relative prosperities' literature. It is an updating of Prebisch-Singer: that poor countries have really lousy terms of trade that grow worse over time, and this greatly hinders their development by making it extremely expensive for them to import the high-quality technology-carrying capital goods that they need. See Caselli and Feyrer (2007), Klenow and Hsieh (2006), DeLong (1997), Jones (1994), DeLong and Summers (1991), and problems 4, 5, and 6 from Problem Set 3 of the DeLong-Rosenberg fall 2006 version of Economics 101b...
- Thinking About the Unfortunately Thinkable: Iran--and Bush http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/thinking-about-.html: The best resolution of the Iranian nuclear problem would be for all powers in the region--India, Pakistan, Iran, and Israel--to do what makes their people safest: for all to give up their nuclear weapons programs. The second best resolution of the Iranian nuclear problem would be for Iran to do what makes its own people safest: for it to give up its nuclear ambitions...
- Scott Eric Kaufmann Is Procrastinating Again! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/scott-eric-kauf.html: Strangely enough, he does not seize the Moral High Ground: "Acephalous: BLOGWARS! (An Interactive Humor MUD): 'You are standing near the Moral High Ground. To your South are Theists (or Theorists). To your North are Atheists (or Anti-Theorists). To your East and West are scorched earth, battered egos and hurt feelings.' w 'You see scorched earth, battered egos, hurt feelings and hear the unmistakable whine of the dissertator'..."
- Gramscian Hegemony in Action http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/gramscian-hegem.html: Ezra Klein directs us to Larry Bartels, and comments: "And it should go without saying that the more focused politicians are on the preferences of their affluent constituents, the more their legislation will entrench and augment inequality, further erasing the preferences of the poor and middle class from consideration. That said, I would like to remind people that in 2001, we had a terrorist attack, and there's a war going on, and everything is different now, and there's really no time for procedural niceties like listening to the bottom third of the country..."
- Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (Yet Another Washington Post Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why-oh-why-ca-2.html
- Poor John Updike. Poor New Yorker. The Great Depression Once Again http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/poor-john-updik.html: Oh, this is sad. Really sad. Depressing. And pathetic. It is really too bad that the New Yorker gave Amity Shlaes's book about the Depression, The Forgotten Man to John Updike to review. A competent editor would have chosen a reviewer who knew economics and history. But Updike is lost from the start...
- Nine Links for 2007-06-26 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-5.html