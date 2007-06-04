Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 4, 2007

Three pieces worth highlighting:
- My monthly contribution to Project Syndicate: What Can China Do with Its Foreign Exchange Reserves? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/what_can_china_.html
- Back when I was much more optimistic about internet technologies and the public sphere: Neil Henry vs. Jay Rosen Future-of-Journalism Smackdown! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/neil_henry_vs_j_1.html
- Guenter Grass's con game: trying to hide his membership in the criminal organization that was the Waffen-SS while denouncing the western alliance for refusing to face the unmasterable past: Guenter Grass Surfaces in the Pages of the New Yorker http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/guenter_grass_s.html
Three pieces that, if this were a novel, I would wince at as overly-clumsy foreshadowing:
- Paul Krugman accurately gets Barack Obama in an aside: Paul Krugman on Barack Obama's Health Plan http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/paul_krugman_on.html: "On the whole, the Obama plan is better than I feared.... It doesn’t quell my worries that Mr. Obama’s dislike of 'bitter and partisan' politics makes him too cautious..."
- And Atul Gawande nails 2009-2017: Atul Gawande Sees a Near-Consensus on Health Care Reform http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/atul_gawande_se.html: "[A]ttacks are certain to label this as tax-and-spend liberalism and government-controlled health care. But these are not what will sabotage success. Instead, the crucial matter is our reaction as a country when the attacks come. If we as consumers, health professionals and business leaders sit on our hands, unwilling to compromise and defend change, we will be doomed..."
- Ross Douthat says: "There's More to Conservative Governance than the Failures of George W. Bush!" Yes. There is. There's the accommodation and normalization of Donald Trump: Habemus Catum!: "There's More to Conservative Governance than the Failures of George W. Bush!"* http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/habemus_catus_t.html
And:
- Sixteen Links for 2007-06-05 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links_for_20070_3.html: Still very much worth a relook are:
- Scott Horton: Mr. Beria, Let Me Introduce Your Friend, Mr. Cheney: https://harpers.org/blog/2007/06/mr-beria-let-me-introduce-your-friend-mr-cheney/;
- Tyler Cowen: Post Keynesian economics: http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2007/06/wisdom_on_keyne.html;
- Eric Boehlert: Jeff Gerth, meet Judith Miller https://www.mediamatters.org/research/2007/05/30/jeff-gerth-meet-judith-miller/138965.