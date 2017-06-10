Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 8-June 10, 2007

One thing very much worth hoisting and highlighting, on all the little lies the journamalists tell every day about how much they know and how good their sources of information are: KEVIN DRUM ON JOE KLEIN AND THE LITTLE DECEPTIONS OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/kevin_drum_on_j.html
- Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (David Broder of the Washington Post Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why_oh_why_cant.html: This is simply psychotic. If it is unjust to investigate Libby, it is unjust to charge him. If it is unjust to charge him, it is unjust to try him. If it is unjust to try him, it is unjust to sentence him to jail. The real reason for Libby to go to jail, of course, is to figure out why he spent so much time lying to the investigators...
- Adam Kotsko Should Be on the Front Page of Every Newspaper in America http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/adam_kotsko_sho.html: "The real problem with the Bush presidency is that it is conceptually unclear what kind of king he thinks he is—the absolute monarch of the Ancien Régime, or the Hegelian constitutional monarch who just 'says yes and dots the i's'. In the initial campaign (2000), it's clear they were going for the latter: yes, George W. is a dumbass, but he's going to be surrounded by all these seasoned advisors..."
- Soviet Start-of-Cold-War Propaganda Blogging http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/soviet_startofc.html
- Mark Thoma Praises Michael Perelman: The Role for "Heterodox" Economists http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/mark_thoma_prai.html
- Tim Lee (Not Tim Berners-Lee!) on Software Patents http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/tim_lee_not_tim.html
- Kevin Drum on Joe Klein and the Little Deceptions of the Mainstream Media http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/kevin_drum_on_j.html
- Andrei Shleifer and Me: Harvard Class of 1982 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/andrei_shleifer.html: "Paras Bhayani of the Harvard Crimson is unfair to Andrei..."
- The Washington Post Drives Matthew Yglesias into Gibbering Shrillness http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the_washington_.html: "I like to think that people across America's ideological rainbow can agree that this Dan Balz article is terrible..."
- An Unrealistic, Impractical, Utopian Plan for Dealing with the Health Care Opportunity http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/dealing_with_th.html: "And I am not a real health care economist. I just play one in the weblogosphere..."
- Krishna Guha on the Construction Employment Conundrum http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/krishna_guha_on.html
- Who the "Friends of the People" Are and Why We Fight the Corrupt and Incompetent Establishment Media http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/who_the_friends.html: Paul Krugman "[N]ews organizations should fight the shallowness of the format by providing the facts — not embrace it by reporting on a presidential race as if it were a high-school popularity contest. For if there’s one thing I hope we’ve learned from the calamity of the last six and a half years, it’s that it matters who becomes president..."
- Will Wilkinson: Happiness and the Ideological Mediation of Adaptation http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/will_wilkinson_.html
