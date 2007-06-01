« Economic Policy Challenges in the US and Japan Panel: Globalization and Inequality | Main | On Keynesian Economicses and the Economicses of Keynes: Hoisted from June 2, 2007 »

Ten Years Ago on Grasping Reality: June 1, 2007...

  • Two links for 2007-06-03 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links_for_20070_1.html: "Scott Horton: Did... Rumsfeld... Wolfowitz, Feith, Cambone and DiRita–with backing from John Bolton... actually attempt to provoke a war with China?..." And: "Anatole France: La majestueuse égalité des lois interdit..."
  • Shopping on Saturday Afternoon, with Cellphones http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/shopping_on_sat.html: "I'm going to have to reconsider my attitude toward Costco now that I know you can get a cubic foot of pre-washed organic spring mix for under $4..."
  • Two ways to understand Keynesian heresy wars: as East Anglian vs. MIT Keynesianism; and as root-and-branch opposition to versus peaceful coexistence with right-wing Friedmanite and Hayekian perspectives: On Keynesian Economicses and the Economicses of Keynes http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/keynesian_econo.html. Worth hoisting and highlighting...

