Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 21, 2017

Five pieces definitely worth rereading: (1) Tanta watches the gathering financial crisis, which is still in schadenfreude mode; (2) Peter Orszag lays out health care reform options; (3) As You Know Bob has fun with electromagnetism; (4-6) are a bunch of well-paid journalists being dicks, and Dan Froomkin and the staff of McClatchy doing their proper jobs.

  • The Late, Great Tanta of Calculated Risk: The Bear Stearns Reporting Contest http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-bear-stearn.html
  • Peter Orszag on Health Care Opportunities and Challenges http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/peter-orszag-on.html: "Jared Bernstein says that we must all troop off and read what Peter Orszag, our Nonpartisan High Priest of Policy and Budgetary Rationality, has to say about health care..."
  • Possibilities for Really Cheap Entertainment http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/possibilities-f.html: As You Know, Bob: "Come sunset, I went down to the basement and dug out a couple of 48" fluorescent bulbs, and threw them and the family into the car. We drove over to the nearest high-voltage power line, and we watched the fireflies while we waited for full dark, and then we played light sabers in the gloaming..."
  • Slate and Ron Rosenbaum pwn themselves completely by complaining about the salacious picture of Angelina Jolie they republish: Self-Pwnage Department http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/self-pwnage-dep.html
  • Rick Perlstein: : Bloggers vs. Heathers: "[Dan] Froomkin got the last word He said: that's precisely the point. You don't respond to administration lies about Iran by not running Iran stories. You respond to it by doing stories - about adminstration lies about Iran......" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/rick-perlstein-.html
  • Hoisted From Comments: Your #1 Source for DC News Ought to Be: McClatchy Washington Bureau http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/hoisted-from-co.html: Corvid writes: "McClatchy also led the way on the U.S. Attorney scandal. Here's the deal with McClatchy, formerly Knight-Ridder: They're not a big-name MSM news organization, therefore they avoid the huge handicap of having Washington insiders leak to them..."

And MOAR:

Make that seven worth reading. Underbelly and Tom Bozzo as well...

June 21, 2017

