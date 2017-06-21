Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: June 21, 2017

Five pieces definitely worth rereading: (1) Tanta watches the gathering financial crisis, which is still in schadenfreude mode; (2) Peter Orszag lays out health care reform options; (3) As You Know Bob has fun with electromagnetism; (4-6) are a bunch of well-paid journalists being dicks, and Dan Froomkin and the staff of McClatchy doing their proper jobs.
- The Late, Great Tanta of Calculated Risk: The Bear Stearns Reporting Contest http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-bear-stearn.html
- Peter Orszag on Health Care Opportunities and Challenges http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/peter-orszag-on.html: "Jared Bernstein says that we must all troop off and read what Peter Orszag, our Nonpartisan High Priest of Policy and Budgetary Rationality, has to say about health care..."
- Possibilities for Really Cheap Entertainment http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/possibilities-f.html: As You Know, Bob: "Come sunset, I went down to the basement and dug out a couple of 48" fluorescent bulbs, and threw them and the family into the car. We drove over to the nearest high-voltage power line, and we watched the fireflies while we waited for full dark, and then we played light sabers in the gloaming..."
- Slate and Ron Rosenbaum pwn themselves completely by complaining about the salacious picture of Angelina Jolie they republish: Self-Pwnage Department http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/self-pwnage-dep.html
- Rick Perlstein: : Bloggers vs. Heathers: "[Dan] Froomkin got the last word He said: that's precisely the point. You don't respond to administration lies about Iran by not running Iran stories. You respond to it by doing stories - about adminstration lies about Iran......" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/rick-perlstein-.html
- Hoisted From Comments: Your #1 Source for DC News Ought to Be: McClatchy Washington Bureau http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/hoisted-from-co.html: Corvid writes: "McClatchy also led the way on the U.S. Attorney scandal. Here's the deal with McClatchy, formerly Knight-Ridder: They're not a big-name MSM news organization, therefore they avoid the huge handicap of having Washington insiders leak to them..."
And MOAR:
- Summer Solstice http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/summer-solstice.html: The sun rises behind the lower north shoulder of the Diablo Ridge at 5:52 AM this morning...
- David Wessel Appears to Be in South Africa http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/david-wessel-ap.html
- Tyler Cowen Advances China Skepticism http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/tyler-cowen-adv.html
- On George F. Will: The Blind Squirrel Strikes! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-blind-squir.html
- Thirteen Links for 2007-06-22 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-1.html: The extremely sharp Underbelly is (rightly) creeped out by Mitt Romney, and the thoughtful Tom Bozzo is annoyed by the vastly overrated Stanley Fish...
Make that seven worth reading. Underbelly and Tom Bozzo as well...