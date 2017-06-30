Should-Read: Martin Sandbu: The minimum wage wars are heating up: "The best thing Seattle could do now is to push ahead with its full experiment... https://www.ft.com/content/365f7e10-5d72-11e7-b553-e2df1b0c3220
...while gathering data on workers (not just jobs), and then examining the extent to which real individuals the policy was meant to help have indeed been helped or hurt. Look again at the Seattle area’s overall labour market outcomes. If this is what the nasty effects of aggressive minimum wage rises look like, they are rather an encouragement to do more and more widely...