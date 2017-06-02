Should-Read: Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Unstable incomes, uncertain world” edition: "'Conversations about inequality often miss something essential... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-unstable-incomes-uncertain-world-edition/
...something that the families we met felt strongly: The financial problem they were most immediately focused on wasn’t about relative earnings or wealth. It was about their ability to create stable lives in our uncertain world.” Jonathan Morduch and Rachel Schneider write about their study of income volatility...