Must-Read: Zack Beauchamp: What If It Happened Here?: "The events of the past 16 years have shown that presidents have extraordinary power to fundamentally alter the laws and culture of the US after a terror attack... https://www.vox.com/world/2017/5/26/15681154/trump-terrorism-manchester-islam

...including normalizing notions (like holding terror suspects without trial at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba) that would have once been unthinkable. Trump’s reaction would have serious long-term repercussions for both American Muslims and the country at large—and many experts are scared about what he might do.

“Given how Trump ran for office, and the really Islamophobic tendencies in the base that put him in office, you have to ask the question: Would there be pressure for a wide-scale crackdown of some kind?” says Daniel Benjamin, a Dartmouth scholar who served as the State Department’s top counterterrorism official during Obama’s second term in office...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787