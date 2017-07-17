« | Main | Procrastination on July 17, 2017 »

Must-Read: John Maynard Keynes (1938): On Tinbergen. To Harrod http://economia.unipv.it/harrod/edition/editionstuff/rfh.34a.htm: "My dear Roy...

...I think we are a little bit at cross purposes. There is really nothing in your letter with which I disagree at all. Quite the contrary. I think it most important, for example, to investigate statistically the order of magnitude of the Multiplier, and to discover the relative importance of the various facts which are theoretically possible.

My point against Tinbergen is a different one. In chemistry and physics and other natural sciences the object of experiment is to fill in the actual values of the various quantities and factors appearing in an equation or a formula; and the work when done is once and for all. In economics that is not the case, and to convert a model into a quantitative formula is to destroy its usefulness as an instrument of thought. Tinbergen endeavours to work out the variable quantities in a particular case, or perhaps in the average of several particular cases, and he then suggests that the quantitative formula so obtained has general validity. Yet in fact, by filling in figures, which one can be quite sure will not apply next time, so far from increasing the value of his instrument, he has destroyed it. All the statisticians tend that way. Colin, for example, has recently persuaded himself that the propensity to consume in terms of money is constant at all phases of the credit cycle. He works out a figure for it and proposes to predict by using the result, regardless of the fact that his own investigations clearly show that it is not constant, in addition to the strong a priori reasons for regarding it as most unlikely that it can be so.

The point needs emphasising because the art of thinking in terms of models is a difficult--largely because it is an unaccustomed--practice. The pseudo-analogy with the physical sciences leads directly counter to the habit of mind which is most important for an economist proper to acquire.

I also want to emphasise strongly the point about economics being a moral science. I mentioned before that it deals with introspection and with values.[3] I might have added that it deals with motives, expectations, psychological uncertainties. One has to be constantly on guard against treating the material as constant and homogeneous in the same way that the material of the other sciences, in spite of its complexity, is constant and homogeneous. It is as though the fall of the apple to the ground depended on the apple's motives, on whether it is worth while falling to the ground, and whether the ground wanted the apple to fall, and on mistaken calculations on the part of the apple as to how far it was from the centre of the earth.

But do not be reluctant to soil your hands, as you call it. I think it is most important. The specialist in the manufacture of models will not be successful unless he is constantly correcting his judgment by intimate and messy acquaintance with the facts to which his model has to be applied.

I have every intention of writing my paper for Cambridge,[4] but whether I shall turn up to read it in person is very much more doubtful. As regards your own address,[5] I would strongly urge on you that it would be a much better plan to read a curtailed version and leave the audience to study a complete text of it later, than to recite the printed version at a great pace, relying on the audience to follow in the text. In fact audiences do not follow in the text, if only for the reason that reading pace is quite different from speaking pace, even when the latter is accelerated. You want to catch the attention of the audience to the impact of your own personality on the text. The details of the latter they can pick up much more satisfactorily and completely when they get home[a].

Yours ever,

J M Keynes

Notes:

[1] The letter (misdated 16 July 1938 in Keynes's Collected Writings) was only received by Harrod two weeks later: see letter 799.

[2] C. Clark, "Determination of the Multiplier from National Income Statistics", Economic Journal XLVIII, September 1938, pp. 435-48.

[3] Letter 787.

[4] "The Policy of Government Storage of Foodstuffs and Raw Materials" (1938), which was eventually read by G. Shove (see letter 812 ). Keynes had originally suggested a different topic: see letter 749.

[5] Harrod, "Scope and Method of Economics" (1938:15).

[a] TLS with autograph corrections, four pages on four leaves numbered from the second, in HP II-79. Further copy, marked "CO/15" at the top of the page, in HP II-200. CcI in JMK CO/11/277-80. The letter is printed in Keynes, Collected Writings, vol. XIV, pp. 299-301. Reproduced by kind permission of the Provost and Scholars, King's College, Cambridge.

July 17, 2017 at 06:38 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Definitely Worth Reading...

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Economist's View

Vox

Missouri State of Mind