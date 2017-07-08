Assignment Desk: Quantum Mechanics in Your Face!

So I took Sidney Coleman's wonderful 1994 lecture: Quantum Mechanics in Your Face!. And I grabbed the automatic Youtube subtitles from it, cleaned them up somewhat, and attached them to the video. But...
- Somebody who knows what they are talking about needs to check the transcript for coherence and accuracy...
- Somebody needs to prepare slides of the transparencies that Coleman put up on the screen—because in the video they are unreadable...
Any takers?
(Progress on this assignment, if any, will be tracked here...)