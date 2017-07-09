Should-Read: Emily Gee: Coverage Losses by State for the Senate Health Care Repeal Bill: "The Center for American Progress has estimated how many Americans would lose coverage by state and congressional district based on the CBO’s projections... https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/healthcare/news/2017/06/27/435112/coverage-losses-state-senate-health-care-repeal-bill/
...By 2026, on average, about 50,500 fewer people will have coverage in each congressional district. Table 1 provides estimates by state, and a spreadsheet of estimates by state and district can be downloaded at the end of this column... https://cdn.americanprogress.org/content/uploads/2017/06/27053751/CBOCoverageLossTableJune2017.xlsx