Plus: Three Very Recent Must- and Should-Reads:
- Benjamin D. Sommers, Atul A. Gawande, and Katherine Baicker: Health Insurance Coverage and Health—What the Recent Evidence Tells Us: "Perhaps no research question better encapsulates this policy debate than, 'Does coverage save lives?... http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb1706645#.WUriDI_R7Z4
- Nicholas Bagley: Crazy waivers: the Senate bill invites states to gut important health insurance rules: "The bill goes further to grease the wheels for waivers... https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/6/23/15862268/waivers-federalism-senate-bill-essential-benefits
- Diane Coyle: Economics in Transition: The End of Theory: "There has been a huge shift away from the reductionism of an older generation... to which Bookstaber has paid little attention... https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/economics-in-transition-by-diane-coyle-2017-06
Plus: Three Very Recent Links:
- David Anderson: Reading the BCRA CBO Score: "The Congressional Budget Office is due to release their score on the Senate’s BCRA bill at some point today. Here are a few things to remember as you read the score... https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/06/26/reading-the-bcra-cbo-score/
- James Fallows: Today's Whorfian Linguistic Blogging: Country Names in Chinese: "It's not bad that they [call themselves Zhongguo] 中国 ["central country"] as long as they keep calling us 美国 "beautiful country"... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/03/todays_whorfian.html
- "Comparative Advantage" by Nicholas Confessore https://web.archive.org/web/20021201170742/http://www.washingtonmonthly.com/features/2001/0212.confessore.html: "How economist Paul Krugman became the most important political columnist in America..."
Must-Reads:
Should-Reads:
- Lane Kenworthy and Ive Marx: In-Work Poverty in the United States: "In-work poverty became a prominent policy issue in the United States... http://ftp.iza.org/dp10638.pdf
- Diane Coyle: Economics in Transition: The End of Theory: "There has been a huge shift away from the reductionism of an older generation... to which Bookstaber has paid little attention... https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/economics-in-transition-by-diane-coyle-2017-06
- Larry Summers: Globalization Will Work If We Stop Catering To The Elite: "A wage subsidy works like this... http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/globalization-larry-summers_us_594b0440e4b0312cfb616164
- Richard Peach and Charles Steindel: Low Productivity Growth: The Capital Formation Link: "Capital intensity... reflect[s] the effect of current and past physical investment on the growth of labor productivity... http://libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org/2017/06/low-productivity-growth-the-capital-formation-link.html
Links:
- Alan Blinder, Jamie Raskin, and Vin Weber: The lamppost theory: Why economic policy so often comes up short https://www.brookings.edu/events/the-lamppost-theory-why-economic-policy-so-often-comes-up-short/
- Heather Boushey: Equitable Growth in Conversation: David Weil http://equitablegrowth.org/labor-markets/equitable-growth-in-conversation-david-weil/
- Irving Kristol: American Conservatism 1945-1995 http://delong.typepad.com/pdf/20061226_Kristol_American_Conservatism.pdf
- Steve Muhlberger: Muhlberger's World History http://smuhlberger.blogspot.com/
- (2007): Your One-Stop Shop for All Your 70th Anniversary Leftist Sectarian Polemic Blogging Needs: In anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the bloody Stalinist suppression of the Partido Obrero de Unificación Marxista in the Barcelona May Days, we... bring... Eric Hobsbawm on George Orwell.... '[P]olemics about the civil war [within the Left]... have never ceased since 1939. This was not so while the war was still continuing.... The doubters remained silent... did not want to give aid to the enemies.... Orwell himself admitted after his return from Spain that "a number of people have said to me with varying degrees of frankness that one must not tell the truth about what is happening in Spain and the part played by the Communist Party because to do so would prejudice public opinion against the Spanish government and so aid Franco."... Only in the cold-war era did Orwell cease to be an awkward, marginal figure...' http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/03/your_onestop_sh.html
- (2007): Your One-Stop Shop for All Your 70th Anniversary Leftist Sectarian Polemic Blogging Needs: In anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the bloody Stalinist suppression of the Partido Obrero de Unificación Marxista in the Barcelona May Days, we... bring... Stephen Schwartz, whose affection for Eric Hobsbawm is far smaller than mine: "Eric Hobsbawm... political and pseudo-intellectual legacy of Stalinism... banal but repellent rehash... long-discredited clichés... fundamental lie of Stalinist propaganda... contemptible exercise in pseudo-history.... The Spanish knew so many things that Hobsbawm will never know–and above all, they know that while Orwell’s methods might not have guaranteed the victory of the Spanish Republic, those of Stalin and his admirers assured its defeat..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/03/your_onestop_sh.html
- French Revolutionary Calendar http://www.windhorst.org/calendar/
- Four Links for 2007-06-25 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-4.html: Samuelson, P.A. (1971) "Understanding the Marxian Notion of Exploitation: A Summary of the So-Called Transformation Problem Between Marxian Values and Competitive Prices" Journal of Economic Literature 9 2 399–431...
- One Link for 2007-06-24 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-3.html: EBMUD East Bay Trails...
- Ten Links for 2007-06-23 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-2.html
- Michael Clemens on the Real Immigrant Underclass: "The People Who Wanted To Come, But Could Not" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/michael-clemens.html: Michael Clemens of the Center for Global Development, with a good rant, including bonus New Republic bashing...
- Richard Thaler: Slippery Slope Arguments Should Be Avoided Unless There Is Proof that the Slope Is Greased http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/richard-thaler-.html
- Annals of Horticulture http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/annals-of-horti.html: Air conditioners leak incredible amounts of moisture, even in arid climates like Tucson. This plant has found the one moist spot for acres around, and is responding appropriately...
- Wonders of the California Republican Party http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/wonders-of-the-.html
- Jim Hamilton and Mark Zandi on Interest Rates http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/jim-hamilton-an.html
- Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (The Hill Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why-oh-why-cant.html: Matthew Yglesias: (2007) "Carping: The Hill's Elana Shor on Barack Obama's earmarks..."
- The Evolution of Household Income Volatility http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-evolution-o.html
- "Orthodox" and "Heterodox" Economics Once Again http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/orthodox-and-he.html