Has the momentum around paid leave reached a tipping point in the United States? | Equitable Growth

Should-Read: Bridget Ansel: Has the momentum around paid leave reached a tipping point in the United States?: "Some Republicans have also joined the fray... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/has-the-momentum-around-paid-leave-reached-a-tipping-point-in-the-united-states/
...eschewing the questions of whether we should enact paid leave in order to focus on what an ideal policy looks like. The push comes in response to the mounting realization that today’s workplaces do not address the fact that most of us at some point in our lives must take time off work because of our own physical health or to care for somebody else. The Family and Medical Leave Act guarantees 12 weeks of unpaid leave for qualified medical and family reasons, but only 60 percent of workers qualify under current guidelines. Only 12 percent of private sector workers have access to paid leave through their employers. And while some Americans are covered by state programs, the vast majority of U.S. workers face the impossible choice between the loss of wages—or even their job—during the birth of a child, a medical emergency, or the need to care for a sick family member. The good news is that many states have taken matters into their own hands...