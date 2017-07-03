Hoisted from YHWH's Archives: Sonia Sotomayor

We remember the right-wing slime machine's opposition to the confirmation of Justice Sotomayor because she had excessive "empathy": Here we have The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Time, and the truly execrable Atlantic, the printing presses of which should melt in a fire.
A higher authority—YHWH—weighs in:
Hoisted from Other People's Archives: 1 Kings 3 KJV: "And Solomon said...:
...Thou hast shewed unto thy servant David my father great mercy, according as he walked before thee in truth, and in righteousness, and in uprightness of heart with thee; and thou hast kept for him this great kindness, that thou hast given him a son to sit on his throne, as it is this day.
And now, O LORD my God, thou hast made thy servant king instead of David my father: and I am but a little child: I know not how to go out or come in. And thy servant is in the midst of thy people which thou hast chosen, a great people, that cannot be numbered nor counted for multitude. Give therefore thy servant an understanding heart to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and bad: for who is able to judge this thy so great a people?
And the speech pleased the Lord, that Solomon had asked this thing. And God said unto him:
Because thou hast asked this thing, and hast not asked for thyself long life; neither hast asked riches for thyself, nor hast asked the life of thine enemies; but hast asked for thyself understanding to discern judgment; Behold, I have done according to thy words: lo, I have given thee a wise and an understanding heart; so that there was none like thee before thee, neither after thee shall any arise like unto thee...