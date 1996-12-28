It Was December 28, 1996, That the Wayback Machine First Crawled My Website

This is the state of my website when that happened:
Pages up as of that crawling included:
New Stuff https://web.archive.org/web/19970218184743/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Website_Structure/newstuff.html
- A Decade of the New Growth Economics https://web.archive.org/web/19970218191647/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/decadenewgrowth.html: A Comment on Sala-i-Martin, "I Just Ran Two Million Regressions"... Highlight
- Billionaires https://web.archive.org/web/19970218191923/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Projects/Billionaires.html Highlight
- It Doesn't Work https://web.archive.org/web/19970218192116/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Reviews/vedder.html: A Review of Out of Work: Unemployment and Government in Twentieth-Century America, by Richard K. Vedder and Lowell E. Galloway... Highlight
- Review: Against the Tide https://web.archive.org/web/19970218192535/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Reviews/againstthetide.html: An Intellectual History of Free Trade, by Douglas Irwin... Highlight
- Review of The Misfortunes of Prosperity https://web.archive.org/web/19970218192556/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Reviews/misfortunes.html: An Introduction to Modern Political Economy, by Daniel Cohen... Highlight
- Richard S. Grossman and J. Bradford DeLong: The British Stock Market and British Economic Growth, 1870-1914 https://web.archive.org/web/19970218193729/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Venice/GDVenice.pdf Highlight
- J. Bradford DeLong and Carlos D. Ramirez: Understanding America’s Hesitant Steps Toward Financial Capitalism https://web.archive.org/web/19970629132748/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/pdf_files/Americas_Steps.pdf Highlight
- Alan Greenspan and the Stock Market https://web.archive.org/web/19970218195133/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/slategreenspan3.html: Is the Stock Market Overvalued?...
- Improving Economic Growth https://web.archive.org/web/19970218195615/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/ACCF_Growth/Growth_ACCF3.html: A Short Review of Economic Growth: Theories and Policies...
- The Political Economy of the Asia-Pacific Region: Trends and Cycles https://web.archive.org/web/19970218195819/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Projects/Pacific_Prospects/worldeconoutlook.html
- Keynes https://web.archive.org/web/19970219023703/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Economists/keynes.html: John Maynard Keynes deserves a webpage of his own...
- Gene Sperling https://web.archive.org/web/19970218191011/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/genesperling.htmlis not an economist but deserves to be praised anyway: there is no one with a keener nose for how to make arguments for good economic policies that will be politically effective. A passage from Robert Woodward's book, The Agenda, about the first nine months of Clinton Administration economic policy. The book shares the standard--major--defects of Woodward books: those who cooperated with him are far-sighted stewards of the public welfare; those who did not cooperate are malevolent and mean-spirited enemies of justice, democracy, and the American way. So the book needs to be taken with many grains of salt. But this passage shows why Gene Sperling deserves praise. It describes the scene in the west wing of the White House just after the passage of the Clinton deficit-reduction plan...
- Allan Meltzer https://web.archive.org/web/19971015013219/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Economists/allanmeltzer.html has attracted my ire for going beyond the bounds of intellectual sleaze...
- Surveying Growth Economics https://web.archive.org/web/19970219013045/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/ACCF_Growth/growth_economics.html: What Does the Economics of Growth Have to Say About Public Policy?...
- Farewell to Treasury https://web.archive.org/web/19970218205540/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Career/farewelltotreasury.html
Clinton Policy Accomplishments https://web.archive.org/web/19970218190612/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/clintonpolicy.html
- Clinton v. Dole on Trade https://web.archive.org/web/19970219021037/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/clintonv.doleontrade.html
- Where the Deficit Came From https://web.archive.org/web/19970219022301/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/wherethedeficitcamefrom.html
- Bentsen Op-Ed on the Deficit https://web.archive.org/web/19970219012802/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/bentsenopedonthedeficit.html
- The Mexican Peso Crisis https://web.archive.org/web/19970218190859/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/themexicanpesocrisis.html: In Defense of U.S. Policy Toward Mexico...
- A Capital Gains Tax Cut Op-Ed https://web.archive.org/web/19970218214038/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/acapitalgainstaxcutoped.html
- A Welfare Reform Op-Ed (by David Levine and myself) https://web.archive.org/web/19970218214108/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/awelfarereformopedbydavidl.html
- Endogenous Growth https://web.archive.org/web/19970218213829/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/endogenousgrowth.html: Economic Theory and Faster Growth...
- Could It Happen Here? https://web.archive.org/web/19970219021227/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/couldithappenhere.html
- Lecture Thirty Four https://web.archive.org/web/19970219022433/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Teaching_Folder/Econ_100b_S96/Lectures/lecturethirtyfour.html: Macroeconomic Analysis and Economic Policy...
- The Sunday Telegraph https://web.archive.org/web/19970219022042/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/thesundaytelegraph.html: While I would not say that our case is airtight, I think it is much stronger than The Sunday Telegraph allows--and that their main lines or criticism are dangerously flawed...
- Why Not the Gold Standard? https://web.archive.org/web/19970219022324/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/whynotthegoldstandard.html: Talking Points on the Likely Consequences of Re-Establishment of a Gold Standard...
- The Anxious Class and the Right https://web.archive.org/web/19970219021920/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/theanxiousclassandtheright.html
- The Shock of the Virtual https://web.archive.org/web/19970218190741/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/theshockofthevirtual.html: How the Website of the U.C. Museum of Paleontology Feels More "Real" than the Museum Itself...
- The Inflation of the 1970s https://web.archive.org/web/19970219022512/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/theinflationofthes.html
- Buchanan, Trade, and Prosperity https://web.archive.org/web/19970219021121/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Politics/buchanantradeandprosperity.html: A Reaction to an Op-Ed, "Buchanan for President", written by Thomas L. Friedman on 12/24/95...
- Welfare Reform Is Expensive https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011812/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/welfarereformisexpensive.html: How the Welfare Reform Debate Shows that Our Political System Is Broken...
- Review--The Printing Revolution https://web.archive.org/web/19970219022448/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Reviews/reviewtheprintingrevolutio.html: Review of Elizabeth L. Eisenstein, The Printing Revolution in Early Modern Europe (Cambridge, U.K.: Cambridge University Press, 1983)...
- NAFTA and the Peso Crisis https://web.archive.org/web/19970218213638/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/naftaandthepesocrisis.html: NAFTA Is More Important Today than Before the Peso Crisis...
- Thoughts on Globalization https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011414/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/thoughtsonglobalization.html: Presentation for the Session on "The International System Perspective" of the March 8, 1996, BRIE Working Meeting on Globalization...
- Keynesianism, Pennsylvania-Avenue Style: Some Economic Consequences of the 1946 Employment Act https://web.archive.org/web/19970219012716/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/theemploymentact.html
- First Lessons from Kindergarten https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011853/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/firstlessonsfromkindergart.html
- One Page Biography https://web.archive.org/web/19970218190425/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Career/onepagebiography.html
- Curriculum Vitae https://web.archive.org/web/19970218190346/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Career/resume.html
- What Will the Stock Market Do? https://web.archive.org/web/19970218190803/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/whatwillthestockmarketdo.html
Economics Articles https://web.archive.org/web/19970218185837/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Econ_Articles.html
- Fiscal Policy in the Shadow of the Great Depression https://web.archive.org/web/19970218205559/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Defining_Moment_Speech.html
- * Trade Policy and America’s Standard of Living: An Historical Perspective https://web.archive.org/web/19970218205559/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Defining_Moment_Speech.html https://web.archive.org/web/20000824084135/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Trade_and_Worker.pdf
- Growth and Technology https://web.archive.org/web/19970218211537/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Growth_and_Technology/growthandtechnology.html Cross-Country Variations in National Economic Growth Rates: The Role of "Technology"...
- Overstrong Against Thyself: War, the State, and Growth in Europe on the Eve of the Industrial Revolution https://web.archive.org/web/20000829083806/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Overstrong_(complete_draft).pdf
- Can a Market Be Too Efficient? https://web.archive.org/web/19970218214026/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/canamarketbetooefficient.html
- Developing Countries and Equipment Investment https://web.archive.org/web/19970218214647/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/JME_Equipment_Investment_Folder/JME-IBRD_Equip_Inv.html
- The Marshall Plan: History’s Most Successful Structural Adjustment Program1 https://web.archive.org/web/20000816215532/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Marshall_Large.pdf
- Princes and Merchants: European City Growth before the Industrial Revolution https://web.archive.org/web/20000824074733/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Princes.pdf
- The Marshall Plan as a Structural Adjustment Program https://web.archive.org/web/19981202192112/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Marshall_Small.pdf
- Macroeconomic Policy and Long-Run Growth https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084124/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Jackson_Hole.pdf
- Equipment Investment and Economic Growth: How Strong Is the Nexus? https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084137/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Brookings_Equipment.pdf
- J. P. MORGAN AND HIS MONEY TRUST https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084150/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Morgan_WWQ.pdf
- Machinery Investment as a Key to American Growth https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084203/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/ACCF.pdf
- Are All Economic Hypotheses False? https://web.archive.org/web/19981206121548/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/False.pdf
- Productivity Growth and Investment in Equipment: A Very Long Run Look https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084217/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/JEH_Machinery.pdf
- DID J. P. MORGAN’S MEN ADD VALUE?: An Economist’s Perspective on Financial Capitalism https://web.archive.org/web/20000816215122/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Morgan_Temin.pdf
- The Bubble of 1929: Evidence from Closed-End Funds https://web.archive.org/web/20000824074751/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Bubble_1929.pdf
- FORECASTING PRE-WORLD WAR I INFLATION: THE FISHER EFFECT AND THE GOLD STANDARD https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084227/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Pre-World_War_I.pdf
- Equipment Investment and Economic Growth https://web.archive.org/web/20000816215048/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/QJE_Equipment.pdf
- THE SURVIVAL OF NOISE TRADERS IN FINANCIAL MARKETS https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084248/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Survival_Noise_Traders.pdf
- FACETS OF INTERWAR UNEMPLOYMENT: A REVIEW ESSAY https://web.archive.org/web/19990423082716/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Interwar_Unemployment.pdf
- IN DEFENSE OF HENRY SIMONS’ STANDING AS A CLASSICAL LIBERAL https://web.archive.org/web/19990219163206/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Henry_Simons.pdf
- THE “PROTESTANT ETHIC” REVISITED: A TWENTIETH-CENTURY LOOK https://web.archive.org/web/19981202070655/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Protestant_Ethic.pdf
- THE SIZE AND INCIDENCE OF THE LOSSES FROM NOISE TRADING https://web.archive.org/web/20011111130906/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Noise_Traders_Incidence.pdf
- HAVE PRODUCTIVITY LEVELS CONVERGED?: PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH, CONVERGENCE, AND WELFARE IN THE VERY LONG RUN https://web.archive.org/web/20000816215024/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Baumol_Convergence.pdf
- COMPARATIVE MACROECONOMIC PERFORMANCE AND ALTERNATIVES TO THE NATURAL RATE HYPOTHESIS https://web.archive.org/web/20000829084410/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Filling_in_Troughs.pdf
- Hobsbawm's Age of Extremes https://web.archive.org/web/19970219002833/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/hobsbawmsageofextremes.html --or-- Low Marx: A Review of Eric Hobsbawm's Age of Extremes...
- My Talk on Late Nineteenth-Century Growth https://web.archive.org/web/19970219002926/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/mytalkonlatenineteenthcent.html
- W“Liquidation” Cycles and the Great Depression https://web.archive.org/web/20000824074756/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Liquidation_Cycles.pdf
- Interpreting Procyclical Productivity: Evidence from a Cross-Nation Cross-Industry Panel https://web.archive.org/web/20000829083939/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Procylical_Productivity.pdf
- Existence of "Unit Roots" https://web.archive.org/web/20000824084208/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/pdf_files/Unit_Root.pdf
- Expectational Traps and Discretion https://web.archive.org/web/19970219010901/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/expectationaltrapsanddiscr.html: Comments on V.V. Chari, Lawrence J. Christiano, and Martin Eichenbaum, "Expectational Traps and Discretion"...
- Comment on Peter Temin https://web.archive.org/web/19970219010915/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/commentonpetertemin.html: "The `Koreaboom' in West Germany: Fact or Fiction?"...
- Keynesianism in One Country? https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011352/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/keynesianisminonecountry.html: Economic Policy Institute: "Globalization and Progressive Economic Policy" Conference: Comment on Robert Pollin, "Can Domestic Expansionary Policy Succeed in a Globally Integrated Environment?"...
- Trade and American Business https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011502/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/Comments/tradeandamericanbusiness.html
- Resolving the Peso Crisis https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011826/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/resolvingthepesocrisis.html: Rescuing the Peso Was a Good Idea...
- NAFTA and Jobs https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011843/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/naftaandjobs.html: Remember the "Giant Sucking Sound"?...
- A Capital Gains Tax Cut Op-Ed https://web.archive.org/web/19970218214038/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/acapitalgainstaxcutoped.html: Not a Capital Idea...
- Bad Trade: The Cuban Embargo and the World Trade Organization https://web.archive.org/web/19970629132300/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/cubachinawto.html
- Doleful Deficit News https://web.archive.org/web/19970219011604/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/dolefuldeficitnews.html: What Jack Kemp Means for America's Economy...
- Dole's Forty Percent Solution https://web.archive.org/web/19970219012827/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Econ_Articles/OpEd/dolesfortypercentsolution.html: Why "Dynamic" Effects Will Amplify Revenue Losses from Tax Cuts...
- Abjuration of Galileo https://web.archive.org/web/19970218191349/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Logistics/abjurationofgalileo.html
- Used to Create This Website https://web.archive.org/web/19970218191211/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Logistics/usedtocreatethiswebsite.html
- What I Did in Washington https://web.archive.org/web/19970218184944/http://econ161.berkeley.edu:80/Career/whatididinwashington.html