Randall Wray Smacks Down Paul Krugman : Hoisted from Six Years Ago Weblogging

From six years ago:

Krugman points out that deficits do matter: outside of a liquidity trap, they can lead to high inflation:

Right now, deficits don’t matter — a point borne out by all the evidence. But there’s a school of thought — the modern monetary theory people — who say that deficits never matter, as long as you have your own currency. I wish I could agree with that view — and it’s not a fight I especially want, since the clear and present policy danger is from the deficit peacocks of the right. But for the record, it’s just not right…. [E]ventually [we will] go back to a situation in which interest rates are positive, so that monetary base and T-bills are once again imperfect substitutes…. Suppose... the government [were] still running deficits of more than $1 trillion a year, say around $100 billion a month.... Now suppose that for whatever reason, we’re suddenly faced with a strike of bond buyers.... [T]he government would in effect be financing itself through creation of base money... the first month’s financing would increase the monetary base by around 12 percent. And in my hypothesized normal environment, you’d expect the overall price level to rise (with some lag, but that’s not crucial) roughly in proportion to the increase in monetary base. And rising prices would, to a first approximation, raise the deficit in proportion. So we’re talking about a monetary base that rises 12 percent a month, or about 400 percent a year. Does this mean 400 percent inflation? No, it means more…. [R]unning large deficits without access to bond markets is a recipe for very high inflation…. And no amount of talk about actual financial flows, about who buys what from whom, can make that point disappear…. At this point I have to say that I DON’T EXPECT THIS TO HAPPEN…

And Randy Wray responds: not gonna happen even with large deficits, because the U.S. government can create the bond market it then accesses via regulation. Financial repression can be a very powerful tool indeed: