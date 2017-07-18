Links for the Week of July 18, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Ann Marie Marciarille: More Than One Way to Say "No": "When I teach my students about the concept of guaranteed issue in health insurance I always make it clear that without some constraints on individual underwriting it can mean very little... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/07/more-than-one-way-to-say-no.html
- Adam Ozimek: There Is No U.S. Wage Growth Mystery: "Economists... puzzled over U.S. wage growth... wondering why it has been so slow despite a labor market that is allegedly back to or close to full employment... https://www.economy.com/dismal/analysis/datapoints/296127/There-Is-No-US-Wage-Growth-Mystery/
- Dani Rodrik: Economics of the populist backlash: The populist backlash to globalisation should not have come as a surprise, in light of economic history and economic theory... http://voxeu.org/article/economics-populist-backlash
- Matthew Yglesias: On Twitter: "Nostalgia-drenched anti-intellectual populism can be a cause rather than a consequence of community economic decline" https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/884438584467521537
- Paul Krugman: When Was The Golden Age Of Conservative Intellectuals?: "Bret Stephens’s... [on] the intellectual decline of conservatism... the modern degeneracy... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/07/09/when-was-the-golden-age-of-conservative-intellectuals/?smid=tw-share&_r=0
- Larry Summers: Donald Trump’s alarming G20 performance: "the content of the [of the G-20] communiqué [is] a confirmation of the breakdown of international order that many have feared since the election of Donald Trump... https://www.ft.com/content/ea2849ea-6335-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
Should-Reads:
- Paul Krugman: Formerly True Theories (Wonkish and Self-Indulgent): "Are there other examples? The self-correcting economy... https://mobile.nytimes.com/blogs/krugman/2017/07/10/formerly-true-theories-wonkish-and-self-indulgent/
- Robert Solow: Improving the measurement and understanding of economic inequality in the United States: "There has long been interest in extending and improving the National Income and Product Accounts... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/improving-the-measurement-and-understanding-of-economic-inequality-in-the-united-states/
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Let's Make a Deal and the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017: A Car or A Goat?: "I am as mesmerized as anyone else by the repeated iterations of the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/07/lets-make-a-deal-and-the-better-care-reconciliation-act-of-2017-a-car-or-a-goat.html
- Should-Read: Helene Rey: The Global Financial System, the Real Rate of Interest and a Long History of Boom-Bust Cycles: "Financial cycles strongly determine real short-term interest rates... http://www.bis.org/events/agm2017/sp170625_lecture.pdf
- Ezra Klein (2015): "I have sat down a couple of times to write up what's worked and what's failed at Vox... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2015/08/a-very-brief-sokratic-dialogue-on-website-redesign.html
- Austin Frakt: Don’t Assume That Private Insurance Is Better Than Medicaid: "The RAND study... shows... people are terrible discriminators of what care is needed and what’s not... http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/dont-assume-that-private-insurance-is-better-than-medicaid/
- Martin Wolf: Britain is incapable of managing Brexit and calamity will follow: "The UK once had a deserved reputation for pragmatic and stable politics... https://www.ft.com/content/bf0025aa-6720-11e7-8526-7b38dcaef614
- Jeff Mackie-Mason: Scholarly Publishing Landscape: "We are optimistic about our ability to collaborate and partner to achieve a sustainable open publishing universe... http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/scholarly-communication/publishing/landscape
- IGM Forum: Inflation Target http://www.igmchicago.org/surveys/inflation-target:
- Jacob Levy: The Sovereign Myth: "The sense of control that is often attributed to voters in the olden days was really a sense of satisfaction with outcomes... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/sovereign-myth/
- Salvatore Morelli: Is growing inequality hurting our economies?: "The recent 2007–2008 collapse of the global financial system naturally acted as a catalyst for growing concerns around the increasing dispersion of economic resources within most advanced economies... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/is-growing-inequality-hurting-our-economies/
- Martin Sandbu: Globalisation goes on without those who want to get off: "The EU, Japan and Canada keep the economic openness show on the road... https://www.ft.com/content/97582468-5fc7-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
- Koichi Hamada: The Rebirth of the TPP: "Jagdish Bhagwati said... 'the TPP was a bit like allowing people to play golf in a club, but only if they also attended a particular church'... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/tpp-revival-japan-us-by-koichi-hamada-2017-06
- Stefan Klasen et al.: Inequality - worldwide trends and current debates: "Income inequality has been rising in many developing countries since the 1980s..." https://www.econstor.eu/bitstream/10419/142156/1/86139593X.pdf
- Doug Campbell: Douglas L. Campbell: In the Idiocy of Kevin Warsh: More Evidence for the 'Self-Induced Paralysis' Thesis: "I believe it is clear that the main reason the economy has been growing slowly since the financial crisis is overly tight monetary policy... http://douglaslcampbell.blogspot.ru/2017/07/in-idiocy-of-kevin-warsh-more-evidence.html
- Atif Mian, Amir Sufi, and Emil Verner: How do credit supply shocks affect the real economy? Evidence from the United States in the 1980s: "We explore the 1982 to 1992 business cycle in the United States... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/how-credit-supply-shocks-affect-the-economy/
- Blythe George: “Them old guys… they knew what to do”: Examining the impact of industry collapse on two tribal reservations: "Little is known about the impact of industry decline on life outcomes on tribal reservations... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/industry-collapse-tribal-reservations/
- William J. Collins and Marianne H. Wanamaker: Up from slavery? African American intergenerational economic mobility since 1880: "Building new datasets to study the late 19th and early 20th century and combining them with modern data to cover the mid-to late 20th century... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/african-american-intergenerational-mobility/
- Gillian Tett: Donald Trump’s tariffs would do little for American workers: "Robots will be the real winners if US president goes ahead with curbs on steel imports... https://www.ft.com/content/cd7df564-5c15-11e7-b553-e2df1b0c3220
- Nouriel Roubini: The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy: "Financial markets are starting to get rattled by the winding down of unconventional monetary policies in many advanced economies... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/unconventional-monetary-policy-new-normal-by-nouriel-roubini-2017-07
- Emily Gee: Coverage Losses by State for the Senate Health Care Repeal Bill: "The Center for American Progress has estimated how many Americans would lose coverage by state and congressional district based on the CBO’s projections... https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/healthcare/news/2017/06/27/435112/coverage-losses-state-senate-health-care-repeal-bill/
- David Autor and Anna Salomons: Does Productivity Growth Threaten Employment?: "Is productivity growth inimical to employment?... https://www.ecbforum.eu/uploads/originals/2017/speakers/papers/D_Autor_A_Salomons_Does_productivity_growth_threaten_employment_Final_Draft_20170619.pdf
Links:
- Charles Ornstein: @charlesornstein on Twitter: "So the actuaries are opposed. The hospitals are opposed. The doctors are opposed. Now the insurers are opposed. Who is in favor? https://t.co/zJkiV0kRwM" https://twitter.com/charlesornstein/status/886017717362454529
- Brandie Nonnecke et al.: Inclusive AI: Technology and Policy for a Diverse Urban Future http://citris-uc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Inclusive-AI_CITRIS_2017.pdf
- Guo Xu http://www.guoxu.org/#
- Bruce Bartlett: Why I’m Not a Democrat http://billmoyers.com/story/im-not-democrat/#.WVpWcAOk_Zg.twitter: "I am part of the reason why Democrats have not been successful in the Trump era. I am someone who should be a Democrat, but I’m not..."
- Jamie Dimon: JPM's Jamie Dimon blows up at Washington on earnings call: "It's almost embarrassing being an American citizen... and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country..." http://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/14/jpms-jamie-dimon-blows-up-at-washington-on-earnings-call.html
- 2017: Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough - Milken Institute Review: "..." http://www.milkenreview.org/articles/helicopter-money-when-zero-just-isnt-low-enough
- 2015: The Scary Debate Over Secular Stagnation http://www.milkenreview.org/articles/the-scary-debate-over-secular-stagnation
- 2015: Readings: The Road to Xanadu/The Invisible College http://www.bradford-delong.com/stream-the-road-to-xanaduthe-invisible-college.html
- The Road to Xanadu
- A Very Brief Sokratic Dialogue on Website Redesign http://www.bradford-delong.com/2015/08/a-very-brief-sokratic-dialogue-on-website-redesign.html
- A Now-Extended Non-Sokratic Dialogue on Website Design: The Honest Broker for the Week of August 3, 2015 (DeLong: Long Form) http://delong.typepad.com/delong_long_form/2015/08/a-now-extended-non-sokratic-dialogue-on-webite-design-the-honest-broker-for-the-week-of-august-3-2015.html
- Ezra Klein (2015): A Very Brief Sokratic Dialogue on Website Redesign: "I have sat down a couple of times to write up what's worked and what's failed at Vox... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2015/08/a-very-brief-sokratic-dialogue-on-website-redesign.html
- Martin Sandbu: The contradictions of Britain’s Great Retain Bill: "The UK may just find itself in the position that it has taken back just enough control to continue to abide by the rules it will no longer have a say in setting. The control Brexit takes back may well turn out to be like the freedom of the dog in stoic philosophy: tied to a horsecart, it is free to run after the cart when the horse starts pulling..." https://www.ft.com/content/ff00c788-6877-11e7-8526-7b38dcaef614
- Ian Millhiser: Court delivers new, major blow to Trump’s Muslim ban: "Say goodbye to the ban on grandmothers, at least for now..." https://thinkprogress.org/breaking-court-delivers-new-major-blow-to-trumps-muslim-ban-aa8b9af41e6b
- Michael Spence et al.: GLOBAL VALUE CHAIN DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2017: MEASURING AND ANALYZING THE IMPACT OF GVCs ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/tcgp-17-01-china-gvcs-complete-for-web-0707.pdf
- Jeff Mackie-Mason and Company:
- Scholarly Communication Services | UC Berkeley Library http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/scholarly-communication
- Library launches new Scholarly Communications website – UC Berkeley Library News http://news.lib.berkeley.edu/2017/07/13/library-launches-new-scholarly-communications-website/
- Zoom https://zoom.us/
- Participate in an Affordable Course Content Pilot Program! – UC Berkeley Library News http://news.lib.berkeley.edu/2017/05/19/participate-in-an-affordable-course-content-pilot-programs/
- Scholarly Publishing Landscape | UC Berkeley Library http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/scholarly-communication/publishing/landscape
- Andrew Sabl: Liberalism Beyond Markets https://niskanencenter.org/blog/liberalism-beyond-markets/
- Video Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Webinars, Screen Sharing - Zoom https://zoom.us/
- 2016: NAIL 'EM UP!!!!: "..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/01/live-from-la-farine-nail-em-up-methinks-it-is-time-to-go-reread-robert-penn-warrens-_all-the-kings-men_-again.html
- 2017: "Populism" or "Neo-Fascism"?: Rectification of Names Blogging http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/populism-or-neo-fascism-rectification-of-names-blogging.html
- David Anderson: Medicare Advantage and provider pricing https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/07/11/medicare-advantage-and-provider-pricing/
- Ryan Avent (2016): The Wealth of Humans: Work, Power, and Status in the Twenty-First Century http://amzn.to/2sI7AT4
- Benjamin Wittes: On Twitter: "Ok, folks, since people seemed to appreciate my annotation of yesterday's collusion story, here are some thoughts on today's..." https://twitter.com/benjaminwittes/status/884159304386957313
- N. David Mermin (1981): Quantum Mysteries for Anyone http://kantin.sabanciuniv.edu/sites/kantin.sabanciuniv.edu/files/makale/mermin.pdf
- Wikipedia: Annie Lowrey https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annie_Lowrey