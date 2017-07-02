Links for the Week of July 2, 2017

Should-Reads:

Globalization Will Work If We Stop Catering To The Elite

Economics in Transition: The End of Theory

In-Work Poverty in the United States

The “high road” Seattle labor market and the effects of the minimum wage increase: Data limitations and methodological problems bias new analysis of Seattle’s minimum wage increase

No Vote on TrumpCare In June

The GOP's 'Better Care' act is better than you think

How the Senate’s Health-Care Bill Threatens the Nation's Health

The minimum wage wars are heating up

The effect of minimum wages on the total number of jobs: Evidence from the United States using a bunching estimator

Links:

John Gruber (2007): Daring Fireball: iPhone First Impressions https://daringfireball.net/2007/06/iphone_first_impressions

Julia Belluz: California decided it was tired of women bleeding to death in childbirth https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/2017/6/29/15830970/women-health-care-maternal-mortality-rate

Maria Demertzis: Raising the inflation target: a question of robustness | Bruegel : "In an unexpected move, the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellet has recently brought up the issue of raising the inflation target. This blog argues that an increase in inflation targets may prove to be beneficial in achieving price stability in the long run. This would increase the credibility of central banks in achieving inflation goals and stave off the distortionary effects of deflation..." http://bruegel.org/2017/06/raising-the-inflation-target-a-question-of-robustness/

DataCamp: Python for Data Science Cheat Sheet http://delong.typepad.com/pythonfordatascience.pdf

Prakash Loungani: Cross-Country Spillovers of Fiscal Consolidations in the Euro Area http://unassumingeconomist.com/2017/06/cross-country-spillovers-of-fiscal-consolidations-in-the-euro-area/

Daniel R. Carroll and Nick Hoffman: New Data on Wealth Mobility and Their Impact on Models of Inequality : "We find families have become less likely to change their position in the wealth distribution over time, and those that do move are less likely to go very far..." https://www.clevelandfed.org/en/newsroom-and-events/publications/economic-commentary/2017-economic-commentaries/ec-201709-new-data-on-wealth-mobility.aspx

Marek Jarociński and Bartosz Maćkowiak: Research Bulletin No. 36 - Monetary-fiscal interactions and the euro area’s vulnerability : "In an economy with its own fiat currency, the monetary authority and the fiscal authority can ensure that public debt denominated in the national fiat currency is non-defaultable, i.e. maturing government bonds are convertible into currency at par..." https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/economic-research/resbull/2017/html/ecb.rb170629.en.html

Kerem Cosar and Banu Demir: Containers and globalisation : "By how much would maritime trade be lower in the absence of ‘the box’?... How much additional increase in trade could we expect if further efficiency improvements lead to the full adoption of ‘the box’?The answer to the first question is “a lot”–current trade levels could decrease by about a third if container technology did not exist. For remote trade partners, gains from containerisation would reach 78%. The answer to the second question is “not much”–if containerisation became cheap enough to be preferred by all exporters, trade would increase by about 9%..." http://voxeu.org/article/containers-and-globalisation

Benjamin D. Sommers, Atul A. Gawande, and Katherine Baicker: : "Whether enrollees benefit from that coverage is not one of the unanswered questions.... Arguing that health insurance coverage doesn’t improve health is simply inconsistent with the evidence..." http://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJMsb1706645

Ben Bernanke: : "Stagnant median wages, limited upward mobility, social dysfunction, and political alienation.... How did it happen?.... At a fifty-thousand-foot level, they appear to be the product of some broad global developments of the postwar era, together with the U.S. policy response (or lack thereof)..." https://www.ecbforum.eu/uploads/originals/2017/speakers/Speech/Bernanke%20ECB.pdf

Joe Ryan: China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries - Bloomberg : "Factories are adding enough capacity to power the equivalent of nearly 1.5 million Model S vehicles..." https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-28/china-is-about-to-bury-elon-musk-in-batteries

Fatih Guvenen*: Understanding Income Risk: New Insights from Big Data https://www.minneapolisfed.org/publications/the-region/understanding-income-risk-new-insights-from-big-data

Andre Costopoulos: The academic journal is obsolete – ArcheoThoughts : "..." https://archeothoughts.wordpress.com/2017/06/28/the-academic-journal-is-obsolete/

Stephen Buranyi: Is the staggeringly profitable business of scientific publishing bad for science? : "It is an industry like no other, with profit margins to rival Google–and it was created by one of Britain’s most notorious tycoons: Robert Maxwell..." https://www.theguardian.com/science/2017/jun/27/profitable-business-scientific-publishing-bad-for-science

Ann Crawford-Roberts, Nichole Roxas, and Ichiro Kawachi: One estimate: 208,500 additional deaths could occur by 2026 under the Senate health plan : "One estimatete: 208,500 additional deaths could occur by 2026 under the Senate health plan..." https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/6/28/15881720/deaths-senate-health-care-bcra

Michael Ollove: Medicaid Expansion Saves Money for States : "Medicaid expansion has given a budget boost to participating states, mostly by allowing them to use federal money instead of state dollars to care for pregnant women, inmates, and people with mental illness, disabilities, HIV/AIDS, and breast and cervical cancer..." http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline/2015/4/29/states-find-savings-through-medicaid-expansion

Jared Rubin: Rulers, Religion, and Riches http://assets.cambridge.org/97811070/36819/excerpt/9781107036819_excerpt.pdf

Timothy Layton, Ellen Montz, and Thomas McGuire: The Downstream Consequences Of Per Capita Spending Caps In Medicaid http://healthaffairs.org/blog/2017/06/26/the-downstream-consequences-of-per-capita-spending-caps-in-medicaid/

James Kwak: A New Economic Vision, in 27 Words : "So here it is, in 27 words: All people need a few basic things: An education, a job, a place to live, health care, a decent retirement. Let’s make sure everyone has these things. If you want more, there is always the long version..." https://baselinescenario.com/2017/06/28/a-new-economic-vision-in-27-words/

Barry Eichengreen: Ragnar Nurkse and the international financial architecture https://www.eestipank.ee/en/publication/working-papers/2017/12017-barry-eichengreen-ragnar-nurkse-and-international-financial-architecture

John Roemer (1985): Should Marxists Be Interested in Exploitation? http://delong.typepad.com/roemer-marxists-exploitation-1985.pdf

Gary Dymski and John Elliott (1988): Should Anyone Be Interested In Exploitation? http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00455091.1989.10716803?journalCode=rcjp20

Bruce Campbell (2013): The Great Transition: Climate, Disease and Society in the 13th and 14th Centuries http://www.econsoc.hist.cam.ac.uk/podcast-campbell.html

Eric Chaney: Medieval Origins: A Review Essay on Campbell’s The Great Transition https://scholar.harvard.edu/files/chaney/files/jel_campbell.pdf

Nico Voigtlander and Hans-Joachim Voth (2013): Gifts of Mars: Warfare and Europe’s Early Rise to Riches https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/jep.27.4.165

Nico Voigtlander and Hans-Joachim Voth (2013): How the West “Invented” Fertility Restriction https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=2&ved=0ahUKEwiuzIOcgd7UAhXBslQKHYkKDCAQFggsMAE&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.anderson.ucla.edu%2Ffaculty%2Fnico.v%2FResearch%2FEMP.pdf

Nico Voigtlander and Hans-Joachim Voth (2013): The Three Horsemen of Riches: Plague, War, and Urbanization in Early Modern Europe http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/faculty/nico.v/Research/Horsemen.pdf

Alan Blinder, Jamie Raskin, and Vin Weber: The lamppost theory: Why economic policy so often comes up short https://www.brookings.edu/events/the-lamppost-theory-why-economic-policy-so-often-comes-up-short/

Heather Boushey: Equitable Growth in Conversation: David Weil http://equitablegrowth.org/labor-markets/equitable-growth-in-conversation-david-weil/

Irving Kristol: American Conservatism 1945-1995 http://delong.typepad.com/pdf/20061226_Kristol_American_Conservatism.pdf

James Fallows: Today's Whorfian Linguistic Blogging: Country Names in Chinese : "It's not bad that they [call themselves Zhongguo] 中国 ["central country"] as long as they keep calling us 美国 "beautiful country"... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/03/todays_whorfian.html

Steve Muhlberger: Muhlberger's World History http://smuhlberger.blogspot.com/

(2007): Your One-Stop Shop for All Your 70th Anniversary Leftist Sectarian Polemic Blogging Needs : In anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the bloody Stalinist suppression of the Partido Obrero de Unificación Marxista in the Barcelona May Days, we... bring... Eric Hobsbawm on George Orwell.... '[P]olemics about the civil war [within the Left]... have never ceased since 1939. This was not so while the war was still continuing.... The doubters remained silent... did not want to give aid to the enemies.... Orwell himself admitted after his return from Spain that "a number of people have said to me with varying degrees of frankness that one must not tell the truth about what is happening in Spain and the part played by the Communist Party because to do so would prejudice public opinion against the Spanish government and so aid Franco."... Only in the cold-war era did Orwell cease to be an awkward, marginal figure...' http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/03/your_onestop_sh.html

(2007): Your One-Stop Shop for All Your 70th Anniversary Leftist Sectarian Polemic Blogging Needs : In anticipation of the 70th anniversary of the bloody Stalinist suppression of the Partido Obrero de Unificación Marxista in the Barcelona May Days, we... bring... Stephen Schwartz, whose affection for Eric Hobsbawm is far smaller than mine: "Eric Hobsbawm... political and pseudo-intellectual legacy of Stalinism... banal but repellent rehash... long-discredited clichés... fundamental lie of Stalinist propaganda... contemptible exercise in pseudo-history.... The Spanish knew so many things that Hobsbawm will never know–and above all, they know that while Orwell’s methods might not have guaranteed the victory of the Spanish Republic, those of Stalin and his admirers assured its defeat..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/03/your_onestop_sh.html

"Comparative Advantage" by Nicholas Confessore https://web.archive.org/web/20021201170742/http://www.washingtonmonthly.com/features/2001/0212.confessore.html: "How economist Paul Krugman became the most important political columnist in America..."

French Revolutionary Calendar http://www.windhorst.org/calendar/

Four Links for 2007-06-25 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-4.html: Samuelson, P.A. (1971) "Understanding the Marxian Notion of Exploitation: A Summary of the So-Called Transformation Problem Between Marxian Values and Competitive Prices" Journal of Economic Literature 9 2 399–431...

One Link for 2007-06-24 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-3.html: EBMUD East Bay Trails...

Ten Links for 2007-06-23 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/links-for-200-2.html

Michael Clemens on the Real Immigrant Underclass: "The People Who Wanted To Come, But Could Not" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/michael-clemens.html: Michael Clemens of the Center for Global Development, with a good rant, including bonus New Republic bashing...

Richard Thaler: Slippery Slope Arguments Should Be Avoided Unless There Is Proof that the Slope Is Greased http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/richard-thaler-.html

Annals of Horticulture http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/annals-of-horti.html: Air conditioners leak incredible amounts of moisture, even in arid climates like Tucson. This plant has found the one moist spot for acres around, and is responding appropriately...

Wonders of the California Republican Party http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/wonders-of-the-.html

Jim Hamilton and Mark Zandi on Interest Rates http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/jim-hamilton-an.html

Why Oh Why Can't We Have a Better Press Corps? (The Hill Edition) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/why-oh-why-cant.html: Matthew Yglesias: (2007) "Carping: The Hill's Elana Shor on Barack Obama's earmarks..."

The Evolution of Household Income Volatility http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/06/the-evolution-o.html