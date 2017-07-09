Links for the Week of July 9, 2017

Should-Read:

On Twitter: ".@davidsess has a phenomenal review/essay

On Twitter: Many GOP senators, home for recess,

GOP healthcare bill will poll badly no matter what

Fiscal Policy and Aggregate Demand in the U.S. Before, During and Following the Great Recession

Central bank rush to ‘normalise’ monetary policy is ill-advised

Links:

George Orwell: : You and the Atomic Bomb http://orwell.ru/library/articles/ABomb/english/e_abomb

Bill Gardner: Medicaid is good for children and makes them better adults http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/medicaid-is-good-for-children-and-makes-them-better-adults/

Adam Tooze: : "1917 opened a trapdoor to the future, less because of the Russian Revolution than because the US seized its chance to lead. It has continued to do so—until now..." https://www.adamtooze.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Tooze-Prospect-January-2017-1917-.pdf

Max Boot: We Didn’t Kick Britain’s Ass to Be This Kind of Country : "Donald Trump’s abandonment of human rights is a repudiation of the country’s founding principles..." https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/03/we-didnt-kick-britains-ass-to-be-this-kind-of-country/

Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes: If Donald Trump Is a Crook, What Kind Is He? | Foreign Policy : "At the moment, there simply aren’t enough facts to make any kind of judgment regarding anyone’s criminal conduct. So for the time being, we suspect that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is more interested in assembling facts than in reaching any conclusions regarding what sort of collusion or coordination would be actionable under what sort of law..." https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/06/what-kind-of-crook-is-donald-trump/

Jim Brunsden and Valentina Romei: Why the EU’s agreement with Japan is a big deal : "Between them they account for... 38 per cent of goods exports... big tariff cuts, co-operation on standards and regulations and the opening up of public procurement markets. The EU estimates the accord will save it €1bn in customs duties per year and boost exports to Japan from more than €80bn to more than €100bn a year..." https://www.ft.com/content/572fef42-6260-11e7-91a7-502f7ee26895

Clint Rainey: Coco Loko Is Snortable Chocolate for Die-hard Four Loko Fans http://www.grubstreet.com/2017/07/coco-loko-is-snortable-chocolate.html

Austin Frakt: Where are the Democrats’ ACA fixes? : "Many hearing the question... will just assume there are no Democratic or progressive ideas to fix the ACA. But there are. I asked for them on Twitter this morning and here’s a taste of what I got, just as of noon today..." http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/where-are-the-democrats-aca-fixes/

David Weigel et al.: At parades and protests, GOP lawmakers get earful about health care http://www.thegazette.com/at-parades-and-protests-gop-lawmakers-get-earful-about-health-care-20170705

Kevin Erdman (2014): Stock/Bond Asset Allocation : "The past century's experience gives absolutely no reason to allocate to bonds on a 20 year time scale, and scant reason to do it even at a 10 year horizon..." http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.ca/2014/02/stockbond-asset-allocation.html | Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Don't bother with duration risk : "I am not claiming simply that the extra gains from stocks over long periods may not be worth the extra risk they entail. I am saying that owning any bonds for longer periods than this is suboptimal. There is no reasonable excuse for owning them. For a 20 year portfolio, it's like selling call options against a portion of your stock portfolio, and paying the option buyer a 70% negative premium..." http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2014/02/stockbond-asset-allocation-dont-bother.html | Idiosyncratic Whisk: Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Short Duration with a mortgage! (Oh, you already are?) http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2014/03/stockbond-asset-allocation-part-3-short.html: "I have always seen the tendency of American households to concentrate their savings in a single, highly leveraged piece of real estate to be dangerous and inappropriate. But, seen in this light, maybe we have stumbled into an optimal set of conventional investments. If American households should be holding more low-risk hedges, more stocks, and be short bonds in their portfolios, highly leveraged homes are providing exactly that set of exposures..."

Wikipedia: The Naked City (Movie) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Naked_City

Wikipedia: Naked City (TV series) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naked_City_(TV_series)

Wikipedia: Route 66 (TV series) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Route_66_(TV_series)

Wikipedia: Quantum Leap https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_Leap

Hatty Collier: Man behind controversial £350m-a-week for the NHS Brexit bus slogan admits leaving EU could be 'an error' : "Dominic Cummings, the Vote Leave campaign director, described the EU referendum as a “dumb idea” in a series of tweets, and said other options should have been tried out first before the vote was called..." http://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/man-behind-350m-a-week-brexit-bus-lie-admits-leaving-eu-could-be-an-error-a3579676.html

Rohinton P. Medhora: The Future of Trade : "The past year’s populist resurgence has brought to the fore ongoing debates about trade and underscored public concerns about internationalism. Can the mechanisms of globalization that shaped the twentieth-century world economy be salvaged to continue delivering prosperity in the coming decades?..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/the-future-of-trade-by-rohinton-p--medhora-2017-06

TV Tropes: Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy / Memes : ""Boy, that escalated quickly... I mean, that really got out of hand fast..." http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Memes/AnchormanTheLegendOfRonBurgundy

David Anderson: Risk adjustment notes https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/07/03/risk-adjustment-notes/

Wikipedia: Leela James https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leela_James

Animalogic: Pangolins are the Cutest Animals You’ve Never Heard of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QY1qqZiaTU8

Christina Powell: Senate health bill means choosing between 'children, seniors, the disabled,' http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senate-health-bill-force-choosing-children-seniors-disabled/story?id=48392178

Financial Times: President Trump’s destructive path on steel : "It is absurd for the US to claim that its defence or infrastructural capabilities are threatened by cheap Chinese steel. There is no global shortage of the commodities, and if the US government needs to secure supply of specialist materials, it can already use its public procurement rules to favour domestic companies..." https://www.ft.com/content/d399c7c0-5cbf-11e7-b553-e2df1b0c3220

Dorothy Bishop: How to bury your academic writing : "Book chapters can allow freedom to think about your work in line with broader theoretical issues, but if you’re tempted to write a book chapter for an edited collection, it might be best to reconsider. Dorothy Bishop finds that researchers who write book chapters might as well bury the paper in a hole in their garden..." http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/impactofsocialsciences/2012/08/29/how-to-bury-your-academic-writing/

Fernando Perez: The State of Jupyter https://bids.berkeley.edu/news/state-jupyter