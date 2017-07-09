Links for the Week of July 9, 2017

Must-Reads:
- Cardiff Garcia: Slower US inflation isn’t just the result of “transitory” factors: "Despite cautionary remarks from a few of its dovish members, the Federal Reserve seems determined to continue uninterrupted down its course of gradual policy tightening... https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/07/07/2191021/slower-us-inflation-isnt-just-the-result-of-transitory-factors/
- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: Income gap between upper-middle class and very rich: "Destabilizing levels of income inequality, once a problem reserved for developing nations, is now a defining social and political issue in the United States... http://www.businessinsider.com/income-gap-between-upper-middle-class-and-very-rich-2017-7
- Laurent Bach, Laurent Calvet, and Paolo Sodini: Risk, return, and skill in the portfolios of the [Swedish] wealthy: "Administrative data... the wealthy indeed earn higher returns on their asset portfolios... http://voxeu.org/article/risk-return-and-skill-portfolios-wealthy
- Nick Bunker: On Twitter: "Prime-age (25-54) EPOP up to 78.5%, Prime-age LFPR up as well to 81.6%..." https://twitter.com/nick_bunker/status/883302743401799680
- Roy Elis, Stephen Haber, and Jordan Horrillo: Climate, Geography, and the Evolution of Economic and Political Systems https://economics.barnard.edu/sites/default/files/elis_haber_and_horrillo_march_25_2017.pdf: "The agricultural economies of the hinterlands of the largest city in every country or proto-country circa 1750 predict roughly half of the variance in countries’ per capita GDP today and one-fifth of the variance in countries’ levels of democracy today...
- James Hamilton: Are we in a new inflation regime?: "I’m not saying the Phillips Curve has no basis in facts... http://econbrowser.com/archives/2017/07/are-we-in-a-new-inflation-regime
- Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: Kansas or California?: "Donald Trump and congressional Republicans[']... claims are baseless... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/increase-earned-income-credit-and-minimum-wage-by-laura-tyson-and-lenny-mendonca-2017-07
- Dylan Matthews: What’s the point of an anti-immigrant left?: "Beinart’s policy argument is... mistaken... https://www.vox.com/2017/7/2/15847840/beinart-atlantic-left-immigration
- Paul Krugman: Oh! What a Lovely Trade War: "I’m not making a purist case for free trade here... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/03/opinion/trump-trade-war.html?_r=0
Should-Read:
- Brian Dow and Dean Baker: Obamacare: Big Problem in Republican States: "The lack of competition in the exchanges is a serious problem... http://cepr.net/blogs/cepr-blog/the-collapse-of-obamacare-big-problem-in-republican-states
- Diane Coyle: Economics in Transition: Adaptive Markets: "Adaptive Markets, by MIT’s Andrew Lo, gives a superb and fascinating account of thinking on the frontier... https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/economics-in-transition-by-diane-coyle-2017-06
- Martin Sandbu: Central bank rush to ‘normalise’ monetary policy is ill-advised: "An understanding to “normalise” together, if one exists, would not be a suicide pact... https://www.ft.com/content/3ad81df6-6161-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
- David Cashin, Jamie Lenney, Byron Lutz, and William Peterman: Fiscal Policy and Aggregate Demand in the U.S. Before, During and Following the Great Recession: "We examine the effect of federal and subnational fiscal policy on aggregate demand in the U.S. by introducing the fiscal effect (FE) measure... https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds/files/2017061pap.pdf
- Josh Barro: GOP healthcare bill will poll badly no matter what: "Now I have to call those providers' offices and get duplicate receipts and upload them and allow seven to 10 days for processing... http://www.businessinsider.com/gop-healthcare-bill-polls-bad-changes-2017-6
- Dan Diamond: On Twitter: Many GOP senators, home for recess, woke up today to front-page stories about the local damage their health bill would cause... https://twitter.com/ddiamond/status/881613460014063623
- Patrick Iber: On Twitter: ".@davidsess has a phenomenal review/essay of @dandrezner's The Ideas Industry in the latest @NewRepublic... https://twitter.com/PatrickIber/status/874438806287659008
- Paul Krugman (2015): When Values Disappear: "Back in the 60s and 70s... there was much talk about the disintegration of... African-American values... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/03/11/when-values-disappear/
Links:
- George Orwell: : You and the Atomic Bomb http://orwell.ru/library/articles/ABomb/english/e_abomb
- Bill Gardner: Medicaid is good for children and makes them better adults http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/medicaid-is-good-for-children-and-makes-them-better-adults/
- Adam Tooze: : "1917 opened a trapdoor to the future, less because of the Russian Revolution than because the US seized its chance to lead. It has continued to do so—until now..." https://www.adamtooze.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Tooze-Prospect-January-2017-1917-.pdf
- Max Boot: We Didn’t Kick Britain’s Ass to Be This Kind of Country: "Donald Trump’s abandonment of human rights is a repudiation of the country’s founding principles..." https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/03/we-didnt-kick-britains-ass-to-be-this-kind-of-country/
- Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes: If Donald Trump Is a Crook, What Kind Is He? | Foreign Policy: "At the moment, there simply aren’t enough facts to make any kind of judgment regarding anyone’s criminal conduct. So for the time being, we suspect that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is more interested in assembling facts than in reaching any conclusions regarding what sort of collusion or coordination would be actionable under what sort of law..." https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/06/what-kind-of-crook-is-donald-trump/
- Jim Brunsden and Valentina Romei: Why the EU’s agreement with Japan is a big deal: "Between them they account for... 38 per cent of goods exports... big tariff cuts, co-operation on standards and regulations and the opening up of public procurement markets. The EU estimates the accord will save it €1bn in customs duties per year and boost exports to Japan from more than €80bn to more than €100bn a year..." https://www.ft.com/content/572fef42-6260-11e7-91a7-502f7ee26895
- Clint Rainey: Coco Loko Is Snortable Chocolate for Die-hard Four Loko Fans http://www.grubstreet.com/2017/07/coco-loko-is-snortable-chocolate.html
- Austin Frakt: Where are the Democrats’ ACA fixes?: "Many hearing the question... will just assume there are no Democratic or progressive ideas to fix the ACA. But there are. I asked for them on Twitter this morning and here’s a taste of what I got, just as of noon today..." http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/where-are-the-democrats-aca-fixes/
- David Weigel et al.: At parades and protests, GOP lawmakers get earful about health care http://www.thegazette.com/at-parades-and-protests-gop-lawmakers-get-earful-about-health-care-20170705
- Kevin Erdman (2014): Stock/Bond Asset Allocation: "The past century's experience gives absolutely no reason to allocate to bonds on a 20 year time scale, and scant reason to do it even at a 10 year horizon..." http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.ca/2014/02/stockbond-asset-allocation.html | Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Don't bother with duration risk: "I am not claiming simply that the extra gains from stocks over long periods may not be worth the extra risk they entail. I am saying that owning any bonds for longer periods than this is suboptimal. There is no reasonable excuse for owning them. For a 20 year portfolio, it's like selling call options against a portion of your stock portfolio, and paying the option buyer a 70% negative premium..." http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2014/02/stockbond-asset-allocation-dont-bother.html | Idiosyncratic Whisk: Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Short Duration with a mortgage! (Oh, you already are?) http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2014/03/stockbond-asset-allocation-part-3-short.html: "I have always seen the tendency of American households to concentrate their savings in a single, highly leveraged piece of real estate to be dangerous and inappropriate. But, seen in this light, maybe we have stumbled into an optimal set of conventional investments. If American households should be holding more low-risk hedges, more stocks, and be short bonds in their portfolios, highly leveraged homes are providing exactly that set of exposures..."
- Wikipedia: The Naked City (Movie) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Naked_City
- Wikipedia: Naked City (TV series) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naked_City_(TV_series)
- Wikipedia: Route 66 (TV series) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Route_66_(TV_series)
- Wikipedia: Quantum Leap https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_Leap
- Hatty Collier: Man behind controversial £350m-a-week for the NHS Brexit bus slogan admits leaving EU could be 'an error': "Dominic Cummings, the Vote Leave campaign director, described the EU referendum as a “dumb idea” in a series of tweets, and said other options should have been tried out first before the vote was called..." http://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/man-behind-350m-a-week-brexit-bus-lie-admits-leaving-eu-could-be-an-error-a3579676.html
- Rohinton P. Medhora: The Future of Trade: "The past year’s populist resurgence has brought to the fore ongoing debates about trade and underscored public concerns about internationalism. Can the mechanisms of globalization that shaped the twentieth-century world economy be salvaged to continue delivering prosperity in the coming decades?..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/the-future-of-trade-by-rohinton-p--medhora-2017-06
- TV Tropes: Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy / Memes: ""Boy, that escalated quickly... I mean, that really got out of hand fast..." http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Memes/AnchormanTheLegendOfRonBurgundy
- David Anderson: Risk adjustment notes https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/07/03/risk-adjustment-notes/
- Wikipedia: Leela James https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leela_James
- Animalogic: Pangolins are the Cutest Animals You’ve Never Heard of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QY1qqZiaTU8
- Christina Powell: Senate health bill means choosing between 'children, seniors, the disabled,' http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senate-health-bill-force-choosing-children-seniors-disabled/story?id=48392178
- Financial Times: President Trump’s destructive path on steel: "It is absurd for the US to claim that its defence or infrastructural capabilities are threatened by cheap Chinese steel. There is no global shortage of the commodities, and if the US government needs to secure supply of specialist materials, it can already use its public procurement rules to favour domestic companies..." https://www.ft.com/content/d399c7c0-5cbf-11e7-b553-e2df1b0c3220
- Dorothy Bishop: How to bury your academic writing: "Book chapters can allow freedom to think about your work in line with broader theoretical issues, but if you’re tempted to write a book chapter for an edited collection, it might be best to reconsider. Dorothy Bishop finds that researchers who write book chapters might as well bury the paper in a hole in their garden..." http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/impactofsocialsciences/2012/08/29/how-to-bury-your-academic-writing/
- Fernando Perez: The State of Jupyter https://bids.berkeley.edu/news/state-jupyter
- Paul Krugman: On Twitter: "A point about the Trump trade war: steel and aluminum very capital-intensive, so protecting them would exacerbate decline in labor share https://t.co/M1YynzBVCC..." https://twitter.com/paulkrugman/status/881506052323381249