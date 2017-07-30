Live From California's Southland: Paging Janet Napolitano. Is there any reason not to give U.C. Irvine a new and very different top administration tomorrow?
Teresa Watanabe: UC Irvine is under fire for rescinding 500 admission offers two months before fall term begins: "Ashley Gonzalez's admission to UC Irvine was rescinded... http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-uc-irvine-rescissions-20170728-story.html
...UCI’s stated reason... was that the campus had not received one of two required transcripts on time.... Gonzalez... is one of 499 UCI students whose offers of admission have been withdrawn for this fall.... Campus spokesman Tom Vasich conceded that the admissions office was more stringent than usual about checking requirements “as a result of more students accepted admissions to UCI than it expected." Thomas A. Parham, vice chancellor of student affairs, wrote a letter to affected students Friday apologizing for the distress caused and urged those who felt they had been treated unfairly to file appeals....
Brent Yunek, associate vice chancellor of enrollment services, confirmed that more students signed formal statements of intent to register than anticipated.... Yunek... could not say whether this year’s rescissions were unusually high.... UCLA revoked seven freshman offers this year and UC San Diego nine...