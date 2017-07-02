Live from Cyberspace: I recognize the wisdom of Seth Lloyd's declaration that "one of my goals in life is to learn as few pieces of software as possible". Nevertheless, the Youngs now tell me that Python https://www.python.org is the wave of the future—specifically, a Python server connecting to a Jupyter Notebook https://jupyter.org client running inside a web browser.

But installing Python/Jupyter on my laptop made me remember an oddity of our culture once again. The experience of interacting with any UNIX system has a strong elective affinity with being a character in a fantasy novel—mysterious, incomprehensible forces and incantations that can go wrong in dangerous and inexplicable ways.

My notes on installation: