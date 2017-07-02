« Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 29-30, 2007 | Main | »

Live from Cyberspace: I recognize the wisdom of Seth Lloyd's declaration that "one of my goals in life is to learn as few pieces of software as possible". Nevertheless, the Youngs now tell me that Python https://www.python.org is the wave of the future—specifically, a Python server connecting to a Jupyter Notebook https://jupyter.org client running inside a web browser.

But installing Python/Jupyter on my laptop made me remember an oddity of our culture once again. The experience of interacting with any UNIX system has a strong elective affinity with being a character in a fantasy novel—mysterious, incomprehensible forces and incantations that can go wrong in dangerous and inexplicable ways.

My notes on installation:

  • Existing MacOS Sierra 10.12.5 Python/Anaconda installation would not load pandas or plotly: upgrading...

  • Berkeley Python Practice: New to Python? Start here http://python.berkeley.edu/learn/ sends me to...

  • Continuum: Download Anaconda Now! https://www.continuum.io/downloads: the graphical installer https://repo.continuum.io/archive/Anaconda3-4.4.0-MacOSX-x86_64.pkg does not produce a usable framework on my Macintosh...

  • Continuum: Download Anaconda Now! https://www.continuum.io/downloads: the command-line installer https://repo.continuum.io/archive/Anaconda3-4.4.0-MacOSX-x86_64.sh does produce a usable framework. Go figure...

  • Framework working—but time for upgrade hygiene:

    • was temporarily inaccessible for some reason, which means that updates—"conda update condo", and "conda update anaconda"—would not work until the server came back up...

  • Framework working and upgraded to most recent version...

  • Jupyter notebook barfs trying to load plotly https://plot.ly...

  • plotly needed to be installed or reinstalled...

    • "delong$ sudo pip install plotly" appears to have run successfully, but generated two copies of this (apparently harmless) error message:
      • "The directory '/Users/delong/Library/Caches/pip/http' or its parent directory is not owned by the current user and the cache has been disabled. Please check the permissions and owner of that directory. If executing pip with sudo, you may want sudo's -H flag."

  • Finally running...

    • But "delong$ jupyter notebook" generates this (apparently harmless) error message:
      • "execution error: 'http://localhost:8888/tree?token=dfcf8d5160e2496e14f7c610ce639c76df34763d44fc7705' doesn’t understand the 'open location' message. (-1708)"

All in all, a relatively painless UNIX system experience...

July 02, 2017 at 07:25 AM in Berkeley, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Definitely Worth Reading...

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787