Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: "We did and are doing great work, and the Washington Post management is shutting us down". The Washington Post moves in the anti-Vox, anti-Ezra Klein direction, moving away from explainer journalism. Back to "opinions of shape of earth differ!" (which never went away)? Inquiring minds want to know:
Max Ehrenfreund: Wonkbook: This is Wonkbook's final issue—for now: "This is the last issue of Wonkbook you'll see for a while, but we'll be back soon...
Ezra Klein started Wonkbook seven years ago... all these shifts in journalism... newsletters have displayed remarkable longevity. At their best, they become part of our daily routines, establishing a sense of intimate community among thousands of dedicated readers. Maybe that is why it seems like publications are constantly either starting new newsletters or reinventing old ones. Wonkbook is a great example, at least in my opinion. Almost overnight, this newsletter became an institution—a de facto morning briefing for aides in President Obama's White House and a reliable way to start conversations with strangers at cocktail parties around Washington. More than that, Wonkbook served to bring news from the nation's capital to subscribers across the country and all over the world. And now, the time has come a new direction....
The _Washington Post+ is considering options for the future of Wonkbook. During this time, the newsletter will be on an extended hiatus. You'll hear from us—we hope sooner rather than later....
As for myself, I'm leaving The Washington Post for graduate school. After more than four great years of reporting here, I feel a debt of gratitude to all of the readers who have faithfully followed our work—to all of you who care about public policy enough to take time out of your busy days to read about the issues, because you share the view that policy can make a meaningful difference in the lives of ordinary people. I hope you've had as much fun as I have.
So long, folks, and thanks for all the charts.