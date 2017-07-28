« | Main | »

Live from the Journamalists' Self-Made Gehenna: "We did and are doing great work, and the Washington Post management is shutting us down". The Washington Post moves in the anti-Vox, anti-Ezra Klein direction, moving away from explainer journalism. Back to "opinions of shape of earth differ!" (which never went away)? Inquiring minds want to know:

Max Ehrenfreund: Wonkbook: This is Wonkbook's final issue—for now: "This is the last issue of Wonkbook you'll see for a while, but we'll be back soon...

Ezra Klein started Wonkbook seven years ago... all these shifts in journalism... newsletters have displayed remarkable longevity. At their best, they become part of our daily routines, establishing a sense of intimate community among thousands of dedicated readers. Maybe that is why it seems like publications are constantly either starting new newsletters or reinventing old ones. Wonkbook is a great example, at least in my opinion. Almost overnight, this newsletter became an institution—a de facto morning briefing for aides in President Obama's White House and a reliable way to start conversations with strangers at cocktail parties around Washington. More than that, Wonkbook served to bring news from the nation's capital to subscribers across the country and all over the world. And now, the time has come a new direction....

The _Washington Post+ is considering options for the future of Wonkbook. During this time, the newsletter will be on an extended hiatus. You'll hear from us—we hope sooner rather than later....

As for myself, I'm leaving The Washington Post for graduate school. After more than four great years of reporting here, I feel a debt of gratitude to all of the readers who have faithfully followed our work—to all of you who care about public policy enough to take time out of your busy days to read about the issues, because you share the view that policy can make a meaningful difference in the lives of ordinary people. I hope you've had as much fun as I have.

So long, folks, and thanks for all the charts.

July 28, 2017 at 09:31 AM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Moral Responsibility |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund "Grasping Reality: The Semi-Daily Journal of Economist Brad DeLong"

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Definitely Worth Reading...

Recently...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

At My Fingertips...

HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |

Probably Worth Reading...

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Archives

More...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

Economist's View

Vox

Missouri State of Mind