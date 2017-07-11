Live from the New York Times, Which Is a Self-Made Gehenna: Adam Server: Mazel Tov Cocktail on Twitter: "The best part of the Brooks column is the premise that in the northeast only people with a college education are familiar with Italian food..." https://twitter.com/AdamSerwer/status/884765552157315073
Scott Bixby: @scottbix on Twitter: "So. Many. Questions... https://twitter.com/scottbix/status/884751933852069888
- Do colleges teach Sandwich Studies?
- Do you need a degree to work at a deli counter? *David Brooks has friends?
Max Read: @max_read on Twitter: "this is an utterly insane graf from david brooks's latest column ... https://t.co/qK8zAVkOVu" https://twitter.com/max_read/status/884749468503093249