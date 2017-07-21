Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Bradd Jaffy https://twitter.com/BraddJaffy/status/888440965895262210 sends us to White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci's opinion of Donald Trump:

[Donald Trump] is just another hack politician. That's another hack politician. He's just a hack politician. [Donald Trump] is probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his Vice Presidential nominee, with comments like that. It's anti-American [for him to criticize hedge funds]. It's very divisive.

I can tell you what he's going to be president of—you can tell Donald I said this—the Queens County Bowling Association. You have to cut it out now. Stop all this crazy rhetoric.

I don't like the way he talks about women. I don't like the way he talks about our friend Megan Kelly. You know what? The politicians don't want to go at Donald Trump because he has a big mouth, and they are afraid he is going to light them up on Fox News.

But I'm not a politician.

You are an inherited money dude from Queens County! Bring it, Donald! Bring it! An inherited money dude from Queens County!

Q: Do you think Walker will do attack ads against [Donald Trump]?

I don't. I think that Walker is a smart guy and he knows [Donald Trump] is going to implode without attack ads. I don't think [PACs] are going to spend their money on him. Anybody that has been in the high 20s this early in the race has faded. It's Herman Cain. [Trump] says he's different: it's not different.

I'll tell you what I think he's doing. It's right out of Elizabeth Warren's playbook. [Donald,] are you a Democratic plant? Stand here and prove otherwise!