Emily Smith: Anthony Scaramucci's wife files for divorce: "Deidre Ball, who worked as a vice president in investor relations for SkyBridge Capital... http://pagesix.com/2017/07/28/anthony-scaramuccis-wife-files-for-divorce/
...has filed for divorce from “The Mooch” after three years of marriage after getting fed up with his ruthless quest to get close to President Trump, whom she despises. One source told Page Six:
Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce. She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end. She has left him even though they have two children together...
Scaramucci and Ball, 38, began dating in 2011 and are believed to have married in 2014. The source said that the Wall Street financier, 52, had been “hell-bent” on claiming his position at the White House after he was originally pegged for a senior role and sold SkyBridge Capital in preparation in January...