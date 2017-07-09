« | Main | »

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Joseph Britt: On Twitter: "Why not a #thread while waiting for the next crisis, screw-up or outrage?... https://twitter.com/Zathras3/status/884044096003878912

...What if the President were compromised by Russian intelligence? The question is the stuff of fiction, of spy novels with which to pass the time at the beach. It's diverting & unthreatening because so unlikely. Fictional compromised President would have an objective-his or someone else's-supplying reason for his actions. Some of his associates might be in on it, some not. You'd have a clear motive for action, and a visible desired outcome, otherwise you have no story.

A President compromised out of a squalid mix of personal vanity and financial interest, who walked into.... Russian arms to gain an office he never expected to hold and stayed there to support a petty war or words with domestic critics. Well, that wouldn't be much of a story, would it? At least not one that could be made entertaining enough for a spy novel.

Here's the thing, though: we're there. We have more than ample cause to believe the President is compromised by Russian intelligence. Depending on where you are, motives and objectives might hardly matter. If you're a US intelligence operative serving overseas; if you're a foreign government dependent on American support; for that matter, if you're an American voter raised to think American elections are for Americans only... what are you supposed to think?

For some people, immediate life/death questions arise. For others, the most basic questions of patriotism—which, clearly, not all Americans will answer in the same way.

Special Counsel Mueller and his team are investigating whether laws were violated by the Trump campaign. That's appropriate. We can't have Presidents or Presidential candidates breaking laws here. But law exists to guard against evils we can imagine, or, put another way, law applies to people accepting the political system that is America's soul. Russian government officials don't, obviously. They are no more than their culture has made them.

But right now many of our own people have questions to answer about how they should respond to a President compromised by a foreign intelligence service for squalid, petty, dull reasons that would never make it into a novel. Those questions won't wait for Mueller to finish his investigation.

