Must-Read: Adam Jentleson: @AJentleson on Twitter: "Having spent countless hours listening to McConnell & years working with his office, I'd like to offer a few thoughts on tonight's news... https://twitter.com/AJentleson/status/887147912999960579

First & foremost, what we're witnessing is an unprecedented, full-blown rebellion by Republican senators against their leader, McConnell. I worked for Reid for years. Democratic senators criticized him occasionally, although they'd usually joke about it. Reid's status as leader was based on a mixture of love & respect from the caucus. McConnell's, only on respect - very little love.

McConnell's political victories have come at a steep price for the institution. He has taken power & influence away from other senators. His fellow Rs did not like losing their individual power, but they were willing to abide it as long as McConnell delivered victories. The ? has always been, what happen to McConnell when he hits a dry spell - especially one that his scorched-Earth tactics precipitated. We're seeing indications of that tonight.

This sounds like trolling but I'm honestly shocked at how nasty Repuicans are being towards him. Accusing your leader of a "significant breach of trust" is about as harsh as it gets in Senate-speak.. Senators want to get things done. McConnell's pitch to his fellow Republicans was always, let's get power & THEN we'll get things done. Their problem now is that the tactics McConnell employed to accrue power undercut their ability to get things done.

Reid employed dramatic tactics at times, but he was able to balance it with empowering senators and delivering accomplishments. Suffice to say, McConnell is finding that balance harder to strike.

On prospects for repeal, I agree with everyone who's saying keep the pressure up-this bill is the Terminator. It will keep coming back. McConnell will play off this setback in that weird way that DC reporters intrepidly persist in finding charming. (I don't see it.) But make no mistake-this is a MASSIVE humiliation for McConnell. And he'll spend every waking moment plotting his redemption.

Lastly: the breadth of the rebellion is fascinating and suggests that this was coordinated. Lee/Moran jumped first to give others cover. That prospect is truly jaw-dropping: a COORDINATED rebellion against McConnell? Six months into unified Repubmican control??

July 17, 2017

