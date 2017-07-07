Must-Read: As I often say, income stagnation among the income-distribution slots in the bottom half of the population is a thing—even with very generous valuations applied to cheap and ingenious high-tech information-age electronic devices and services. And slow growth in income over the past generation for the slots between the 50th and the 80th percentile is a thing as well. But one other factor in American political economy is that those from the 80th to the 99th percentiles feel hard done by—even though the incomes of those slots have increased at what would in any other age be taken as a healthy clip, especially if one values the high-tech information-age generously.

But they are unhappy too. Why? Relative income factors. They do not compare themselves not to the mass of the population or to historical long-run rates of income growth. They compare themselves to the top 0.1%—the top 150,000 households, about 6000 of them in Greater San Francisco and about 500 of them in Greater Kansas City. And they compare themselves to the top 0.001%—1500 households, about 60 in Greater San Francisco and about 5 in Greater Kansas City, and feel small: e(6 x 35) = 8, after all:

