Must-Read: As I say, repeatedly, calling it "populism" is not a good thing—it does not need to clear thinking. Hitherto "populism" has meant one to two things:

The rather sensible political program of first the American prairie populists of the late nineteenth century and their successors like Huey Long: attack monopolies—railroad monopolies, energy monopolies, streetcar monopolies, and the gold-standard banking monopoly—and share the wealth, and in order to get that done "nail 'em up!!"

the less-sensible price-control and macroeconomic expansion programs of left-of-center Latin American governments in the post-WWII era: policies that produced rapid growth and more income inequality in the short run at the price of storing up massive macroeconomic trouble and reducing incentives to invest to boost productivity in the long run.

We have neither here. I think thought is better aided by embracing the historical parallels: call it neo-fascism. And while economic stagnation may have been an element contributing to its rise, economic growth—especially growth that flows to the wrong people, people who are not real Hungarians, real Poles, real Englishmen—is unlikely to tame it. Economic globalization seems to me to be a cause only in the sense of a trigger, a butterly wing-flap. The real causes lie elsewhere, IMHO at least:

