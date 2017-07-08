...The slowing of inflation since the start of the year is not yet a deterrent. From the FOMC minutes to the June meeting released this week, our emphasis:

Recent readings on headline and core PCE price inflation had come in lower than participants had expected.... Most participants viewed the recent softness in these price data as largely reflecting idiosyncratic factors, including sharp declines in prices of wireless telephone services and prescription drugs, and expected these developments to have little bearing on inflation over the medium run.

Measures of inflation have fallen even further since that meeting.... Mobile telephony (about 1.1 per cent of core PCE inflation) did experience what is likely to be a one-off shock thanks in part to the proliferation of “unlimited” wireless data plans, while drug price inflation (4 per cent of core PCE) is undergoing a correction after a period of rapid increases last year. But there’s a problem with the “idiosyncratic factors” explanation, which is that non-idiosyncratic factors are also pressuring inflation downward: