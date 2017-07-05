« | Main | »

Must-Read: James Hamilton: Are we in a new inflation regime?: "I’m not saying the Phillips Curve has no basis in facts... http://econbrowser.com/archives/2017/07/are-we-in-a-new-inflation-regime

...I agree that the Phillips Curve is the correct framework for thinking about these questions. But I also agree with President Evans that other factors seem to be more important than the unemployment rate right now in determining inflation.

Because they always have been.

And I also agree with President Evans’s conclusion. Given that inflation has stayed so low for so long, it makes sense to wait to see stronger evidence that inflation is really picking up before we put the brakes on the economy...

July 05, 2017 at 01:11 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

