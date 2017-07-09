...His conduct is the greatest threat to American security....The idea that the US should lead in the development of the international community has been a central tenet of American foreign policy since the end of the second world war. Since his election, Mr Trump’s rhetoric has rejected the concept of global community, and expressed a strong belief that the US should seek better deals rather than stronger institutions and systems.... It has become clear that Mr Trump’s actions will match his rhetoric....

What many people fear but few are saying is that in the difficult times that come during any term the president’s character will cause him to act dangerously.... Power... always reveals.... Trump has yet to experience a period of economic difficulty or any form of international economic crisis. He has not yet had to make a major military decision in time of crisis. Yet his behaviour has been erratic.... It is rare for heads of government to step away from the table during major summits.... There is no precedent for a head of government’s adult child taking a seat, as was the case when Ivanka Trump took her father’s place at the G20. There is no precedent for good reason. It is insulting to the others present and sends a signal of disempowerment regarding senior officials. Mr Trump’s pre-summit speech in Poland expressed the sentiment that the primary question of our time was the will of the west to survive.... Manichean rhetoric from presidents is rarely wise. George W Bush’s reference to an “axis of evil” is generally regarded as a serious error....

A corporate chief executive whose public behaviour was as erratic as that of Mr Trump would already have been replaced.... The president’s cabinet and his political allies in Congress should never forget that the oaths they swore were not to the defence of the president but to the defence of the constitution.