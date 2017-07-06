« Procrastinating on July 6, 2017 | Main | »

Must-Read: Roy Elis, Stephen Haber, and Jordan Horrillo: Climate, Geography, and the Evolution of Economic and Political Systems https://economics.barnard.edu/sites/default/files/elis_haber_and_horrillo_march_25_2017.pdf: "The agricultural economies of the hinterlands of the largest city in every country or proto-country circa 1750 predict roughly half of the variance in countries’ per capita GDP today and one-fifth of the variance in countries’ levels of democracy today...

...These facts are: the potential production of storable food kilocalories, the loss of work effort from endemic malaria, and the frequency of droughts severe enough to wipe out all storable food kilocalorie production.... For example, conditional on the historical malarial environment (which reduced potential work effort), and the historical drought proneness of a hinterland, a one standard deviation increase in the ability to generate storable food kilocalories produces roughly half a standard deviation increase in the level of democracy today. These results are robust to the addition of possible confounders such as colonial heritage, participation in the slave trade, or having a petroleum-intensive economy....

Potential production of storable food... endemic malaria, and the frequency of droughts... are also good predictors of the level of urbanization of societies circa 1800 and their level and distribution of human capital circa 1820, 1870, and 1950....

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

