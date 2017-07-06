...These facts are: the potential production of storable food kilocalories, the loss of work effort from endemic malaria, and the frequency of droughts severe enough to wipe out all storable food kilocalorie production.... For example, conditional on the historical malarial environment (which reduced potential work effort), and the historical drought proneness of a hinterland, a one standard deviation increase in the ability to generate storable food kilocalories produces roughly half a standard deviation increase in the level of democracy today. These results are robust to the addition of possible confounders such as colonial heritage, participation in the slave trade, or having a petroleum-intensive economy....

Potential production of storable food... endemic malaria, and the frequency of droughts... are also good predictors of the level of urbanization of societies circa 1800 and their level and distribution of human capital circa 1820, 1870, and 1950....