Must-Read: "We don't need no education.... We don't need no thought control.... All in all we're just another brick in the wall...":

Matthew Yglesias: On Twitter: "Nostalgia-drenched anti-intellectual populism can be a cause rather than a consequence of community economic decline" https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/884438584467521537:

Pew Research Center: Sharp Partisan Divisions in Views of National Institutions: "While a majority of the public (55%) continues to say that colleges and universities have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country these days... http://www.people-press.org/2017/07/10/sharp-partisan-divisions-in-views-of-national-institutions/

...Republicans express increasingly negative views. A majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (58%) now say that colleges and universities have a negative effect on the country, up from 45% last year. By contrast, most Democrats and Democratic leaners (72%) say colleges and universities have a positive effect, which is little changed from recent years..."

Sharp Partisan Divisions in Views of National Institutions

July 10, 2017 at 12:04 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787