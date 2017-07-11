Procrastinating on July 11, 2017

Interesting Reads:

Quantum Mysteries for Anyone

On Twitter: "Ok, folks, since people seemed to appreciate my annotation of yesterday's collusion story, here are some thoughts on today's..."

"Populism" or "Neo-Fascism"?: Rectification of Names Blogging

Fifteen Theses on "The Wealth of Humans" and "After Piketty" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/on-the-wealth-of-humans.html

Monday Smackdown: Why Do I Find John McWhorter so Annoying? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/monday-smackdown-why-do-i-find-john-mcwhorter-so-annoying.html

Research on Tap: July 11, 2017: After Piketty http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/research-on-tap-july-11-2017-after-piketty.html

Links for the Week of July 9, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/links-for-the-week-of-july-9-2017.html

Live from the New York Times, Which Is a Self-Made Gehenna: Adam Server: MAZEL TOV COCKTAIL ON TWITTER : "The best part of the Brooks column is the premise that in the northeast only people with a college education are familiar with Italian food..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-the-new-york-times-which-is-a-self-made-gehenna-adam-server-mazel-tov-cocktail-on-twitter-the-best-part-of.html

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Joseph Britt: ON TWITTER: "WHY NOT A #THREAD WHILE WAITING FOR THE NEXT CRISIS , screw-up or outrage?..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-joseph-britt-on-twitter-why-not-a-thread-while-waiting-for-the-next-crisis.html

Should-Read: Blythe George: “THEM OLD GUYS… THEY KNEW WHAT TO DO”: EXAMINING THE IMPACT OF INDUSTRY COLLAPSE ON TWO TRIBAL RESERVATIONS : "Little is known about the impact of industry decline on life outcomes on tribal reservations..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-blythe-george-them-old-guys-they-knew-what-to-do-examining-the-impact-of-industry-collapse-on-two.html

Should-Read: Atif Mian, Amir Sufi, and Emil Verner: HOW DO CREDIT SUPPLY SHOCKS AFFECT THE REAL ECONOMY? EVIDENCE FROM THE UNITED STATES IN THE 1980S : "We explore the 1982 to 1992 business cycle in the United States..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-atif-mian-amir-sufi-and-emil-verner-how-do-credit-supply-shocks-affect-the-real-economy-evidence-from-th.html

Should-Read: William J. Collins and Marianne H. Wanamaker: UP FROM SLAVERY? AFRICAN AMERICAN INTERGENERATIONAL ECONOMIC MOBILITY SINCE 1880 : "Building new datasets to study the late 19th and early 20th century and combining them with modern data to cover the mid-to late 20th century..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-william-j-collins-and-marianne-h-wanamaker-up-from-slavery-african-american-intergenerational-economic-m.html

Should-Read: Gillian Tett: DONALD TRUMP’S TARIFFS WOULD DO LITTLE FOR AMERICAN WORKERS : "Robots will be the real winners if US president goes ahead with curbs on steel imports..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/donald-trumps-tariffs-would-do-little-for-american-workers.html

Must-Read: Dani Rodrik: ECONOMICS OF THE POPULIST BACKLASH : "The populist backlash to globalisation should not have come as a surprise, in light of economic history and economic theory..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-dani-rodrik-economics-of-the-populist-backlash-vox-ceprs-policy-portal-economics-of-the-populist-back.html

Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: ON TWITTER: "NOSTALGIA-DRENCHED ANTI-INTELLECTUAL POPULISM can be a cause rather than a consequence of community economic decline"..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-we-dont-need-no-education-we-dont-need-no-thought-control-all-in-all-were-just-another-brick-in-th.html

Should-Read: Nouriel Roubini: THE NEW ABNORMAL IN MONETARY POLICY : "Financial markets are starting to get rattled by the winding down of unconventional monetary policies in many advanced economies..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-explain-to-me-please-what-is-a-bis-that-thinks-the-inflation-target-should-be-zero-thinking-what-are-cent.html

Should-Read: Paul Krugman: WHEN WAS THE GOLDEN AGE OF CONSERVATIVE INTELLECTUALS? : "Bret Stephens’s... [on] the intellectual decline of conservatism... the modern degeneracy..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-i-agree-with-paul-krugmans-judgment-that-william-f-buckley-was-no-prize-somebody-who-supports-joe-mccarthy.html

Should-Read: Emily Gee: COVERAGE LOSSES BY STATE FOR THE SENATE HEALTH CARE REPEAL BILL : "The Center for American Progress has estimated how many Americans would lose coverage by state and congressional district based on the CBO’s projections..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/coverage-losses-by-state-for-the-senate-health-care-repeal-bill-center-for-american-progress.html

Should-Read: David Autor and Anna Salomons: DOES PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH THREATEN EMPLOYMENT? : "Is productivity growth inimical to employment?..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-david-autor-and-anna-salomons-does-productivity-growth-threaten-employment-is-productivity-growth-inimic.html