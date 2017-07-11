Procrastinating on July 11, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Fifteen Theses on “The Wealth of Humans” and “After Piketty” http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/fifteen-theses-on-the-wealth-of-humans-and-after-piketty/
- Atif Mian, Amir Sufi, and Emil Verner: How do credit supply shocks affect the real economy? Evidence from the United States in the 1980s: "We explore the 1982 to 1992 business cycle in the United States... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/how-credit-supply-shocks-affect-the-economy/
- Blythe George: “Them old guys… they knew what to do”: Examining the impact of industry collapse on two tribal reservations: "Little is known about the impact of industry decline on life outcomes on tribal reservations... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/industry-collapse-tribal-reservations/
- William J. Collins and Marianne H. Wanamaker: Up from slavery? African American intergenerational economic mobility since 1880: "Building new datasets to study the late 19th and early 20th century and combining them with modern data to cover the mid-to late 20th century... http://equitablegrowth.org/working-papers/african-american-intergenerational-mobility/
- Gillian Tett: Donald Trump’s tariffs would do little for American workers: "Robots will be the real winners if US president goes ahead with curbs on steel imports... https://www.ft.com/content/cd7df564-5c15-11e7-b553-e2df1b0c3220
- Dani Rodrik: Economics of the populist backlash: The populist backlash to globalisation should not have come as a surprise, in light of economic history and economic theory... http://voxeu.org/article/economics-populist-backlash
- Matthew Yglesias: On Twitter: "Nostalgia-drenched anti-intellectual populism can be a cause rather than a consequence of community economic decline" https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/884438584467521537
- Nouriel Roubini: The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy: "Financial markets are starting to get rattled by the winding down of unconventional monetary policies in many advanced economies... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/unconventional-monetary-policy-new-normal-by-nouriel-roubini-2017-07
- Paul Krugman: When Was The Golden Age Of Conservative Intellectuals?: "Bret Stephens’s... [on] the intellectual decline of conservatism... the modern degeneracy... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2017/07/09/when-was-the-golden-age-of-conservative-intellectuals/?smid=tw-share&_r=0
- Emily Gee: Coverage Losses by State for the Senate Health Care Repeal Bill: "The Center for American Progress has estimated how many Americans would lose coverage by state and congressional district based on the CBO’s projections... https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/healthcare/news/2017/06/27/435112/coverage-losses-state-senate-health-care-repeal-bill/
- David Autor and Anna Salomons: Does Productivity Growth Threaten Employment?: "Is productivity growth inimical to employment?... https://www.ecbforum.eu/uploads/originals/2017/speakers/papers/D_Autor_A_Salomons_Does_productivity_growth_threaten_employment_Final_Draft_20170619.pdf
- Larry Summers: Donald Trump’s alarming G20 performance: "the content of the [of the G-20] communiqué [is] a confirmation of the breakdown of international order that many have feared since the election of Donald Trump... https://www.ft.com/content/ea2849ea-6335-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
Interesting Reads:
- 2016: NAIL 'EM UP!!!!: "..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/01/live-from-la-farine-nail-em-up-methinks-it-is-time-to-go-reread-robert-penn-warrens-_all-the-kings-men_-again.html
- 2017: "Populism" or "Neo-Fascism"?: Rectification of Names Blogging http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/populism-or-neo-fascism-rectification-of-names-blogging.html
- David Anderson: Medicare Advantage and provider pricing https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/07/11/medicare-advantage-and-provider-pricing/
- Benjamin Wittes: On Twitter: "Ok, folks, since people seemed to appreciate my annotation of yesterday's collusion story, here are some thoughts on today's..." https://twitter.com/benjaminwittes/status/884159304386957313
- N. David Mermin (1981): Quantum Mysteries for Anyone http://kantin.sabanciuniv.edu/sites/kantin.sabanciuniv.edu/files/makale/mermin.pdf
- Wikipedia: Annie Lowrey https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Annie_Lowrey
And Over Here:
Perhaps Worth Looking at...