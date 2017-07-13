Procrastinating on July 13, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Are economic boom-and-bust cycles stronger when capital is more available? http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/are-economic-boom-and-bust-cycles-stronger-when-capital-is-more-available/
- Jacob Levy: The Sovereign Myth: "The sense of control that is often attributed to voters in the olden days was really a sense of satisfaction with outcomes... https://niskanencenter.org/blog/sovereign-myth/
- Salvatore Morelli: Is growing inequality hurting our economies?: "The recent 2007–2008 collapse of the global financial system naturally acted as a catalyst for growing concerns around the increasing dispersion of economic resources within most advanced economies... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/is-growing-inequality-hurting-our-economies/
- Martin Sandbu: Globalisation goes on without those who want to get off: "The EU, Japan and Canada keep the economic openness show on the road... https://www.ft.com/content/97582468-5fc7-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
- Koichi Hamada: The Rebirth of the TPP: "Jagdish Bhagwati said... 'the TPP was a bit like allowing people to play golf in a club, but only if they also attended a particular church'... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/tpp-revival-japan-us-by-koichi-hamada-2017-06
- Stefan Klasen et al.: Inequality - worldwide trends and current debates: "Income inequality has been rising in many developing countries since the 1980s..." https://www.econstor.eu/bitstream/10419/142156/1/86139593X.pdf
- Doug Campbell: Douglas L. Campbell: In the Idiocy of Kevin Warsh: More Evidence for the 'Self-Induced Paralysis' Thesis: "I believe it is clear that the main reason the economy has been growing slowly since the financial crisis is overly tight monetary policy... http://douglaslcampbell.blogspot.ru/2017/07/in-idiocy-of-kevin-warsh-more-evidence.html
Interesting Reads:
- John Chandley(2007): Michael Kinsley's Logic: "Shorter Kinsley III: Scooter should never have been prosecuted, because even if he 'leaked' to a reporter, reporters should be protected from revealing sources, so there’s no balance between the two parties to the leak; if reporters are protected, it’s unfair to charge the leaker...." https://shadowproof.com/2007/07/05/michael-kinsleys-logic/
- Buce (2007): Underbelly: And Speaking of Haircuts...: "Has there ever been a more unreservedly joyous piece of music than Rossini’s "Il barbiere di Siviglia"?... What you don’t think of ordinarily is Count Almaviva, but that exactly what has been on our mind lately, and for one good reason: Juan Diego Florez, in this extraordinary production from Madrid in 2005..." http://underbelly-buce.blogspot.com/2007/07/and-speaking-of-haircuts.html
- Doug Campbell: Douglas L. Campbell: Ben Bernanke, in Denial? "When Growth is Not Enough": "'When Growth is Not Enough' is the title of a recent Ben Bernanke speech in Portugal. I found it via the NYT article on the "Robocalypse", which contained this bizarre quote from Ben S. Bernanke 'as recent political developments have brought home, growth is not always enough'..." https://douglaslcampbell.blogspot.ru/2017/07/ben-bernanke-in-denial-re-when-growth.html
- Matthew Yglesias: Democrats should take the class warfare message to upscale suburbs: "It worked for Jeremy Corbyn, and the opposite failed for Jon Ossoff..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/12/15942870/class-warfare-upscale-suburbs
And Over Here:
- Note to Self: The Next Time I Teach Economics 101b...: Hoisted from 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/note-to-self-the-next-time-i-teach-economics-101b-hoisted-from-2007.html
- My Little Golden Book of Neoconservatism: Hoisted from 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/my-little-golden-book-of-neoconservatism-hoisted-from-2007.html
- China and Economic Growth: Hoisted from the Archives (What I Am Thinking About Right Now Department) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/china-and-economic-growth-hoisted-from-the-archives-what-i-am-thinking-about-right-now-department.html
- Live from the New York Times: Which is a hell of a truly remarkable order of magnitude: Lucy Huber: COURSE CATALOG FOR DAVID BROOKS’ ELITE SANDWICH COLLEGE: "'Recently I took a friend with only a high school degree to lunch..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-the-new-york-times-which-is-a-hell-of-a-truly-remarkable-order-of-magnitude-lucy-huber-course-catalog.html
- Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: July 5-12, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/ten-years-ago-at-grasping-reality-july-5-12-2007.html
- Yes. David Brooks Has Always Been an Ignorant Ass. Why Do You Ask?: Hoisted/Smackdown from 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/yes-david-brooks-has-always-been-an-ignorant-ass-why-do-you-ask-hoistedsmackdown-from-2007.html
