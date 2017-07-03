Procrastinating on July 3, 2017

Interesting Reads:

One estimate: 208,500 additional deaths could occur by 2026 under the Senate health plan

Is the staggeringly profitable business of scientific publishing bad for science?

The academic journal is obsolete – ArcheoThoughts

Understanding Income Risk: New Insights from Big Data

China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries - Bloomberg

On Twitter: "A point about the Trump trade war

The State of Jupyter

How to bury your academic writing

And Over Here:

Equitable Growth: Research on Tap: After Piketty: Tue, Jul 11, 2017 at 5:00 PM http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/equitable-growth-research-on-tap-after-piketty-tue-jul-11-2017-at-500-pm.html

Links for the Week of July 2, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/links-for-the-week-of-july-2-2017.html

Monday Smackdown: Kevin Hassett Self-Smackdown: I Think the (Extremely and Absurdly Low) Quality of Hassett's Analysis Here Speaks for Itself, Don't You? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/does-economic-success-require-democracy-kevin-a-hassett-may-10-2007-the-american-share-mark-as-favorite-does-eco.html

Hoisted from His Archives in 2007: Glenn Fleishman on iPhone: "It truly feels like something dropped out of the future..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/hoisted-from-his-archives-in-2007-glenn-fleishman-on-iphone-it-truly-feels-like-something-dropped-out-of-the-future.html

Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 29-30, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/ten-years-ago-in-grasping-reality-june-29-30-2007.html

Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: June 26-June 28, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/ten-years-ago-in-grasping-reality-june-26-june-28-2017.html

Live from Cyberspace: : "I recognize the wisdom of Seth Lloyd's declaration that 'one of my goals in life is to learn as few pieces of software as possible'..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-cyberspace-i-recognize-the-wisdom-of-seth-lloyds-declaration-that-one-of-my-goals-in-life-is-to-learn-as-few.html

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: "One of just three GOP senators' public events : about the ACA this recess is in Kansas next Thursday—rural western Kansas, three hours west of Wichita..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-one-of-just-three-gop-senators-public-events-about-the-aca-this-recess-is-in-ka.html

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Sen Pat Roberts (R-Kan): ONCE IN GLACIER NATIONAL PARK : 13 male porcupines in the dark without advice or feedback trying to make little porcupines is an interesting image... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-the-orange-haired-baboon-cage-sen-pat-roberts-r-kanhttpwwwsmartbriefcomquote201706once-glaci.html

BERNIE!!: Kevin Drum: I GET LETTERS : "The single biggest proponent of SB562, California’s single-payer health care bill, is the California Nurses Association..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/bernie-national-nurses-united-appears-to-be-in-the-business-of-trying-to-turn-a-majority-into-an-ineffective-minority.html

Weekend Reading: McSweeneys: I Only Protested the Affordable Care Act Because the President Was Black. Please Don’t Take Away My Health Insurance http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/weekend-reading-mcsweeney-i-only-protested-the-affordable-care-act-because-the-president-was-black-please-dont-take-awa.html

Should-Read: Sarah Kliff: ON TWITTER: "A STUNNING PAIR OF CHARTS OF THE CBO REPORT FROM MY COLLEAGUE @ALV9N HTTPS://T.CO/NZHZ8OMURV https://twitter.com/sarahkliff/status/879460806198538241..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-sarah-kliff-on-twitter-a-stunning-pair-of-charts-of-the-cbo-report-from-my-colleague-alv9n.html

Must-Read: Ezra Klein: CONSERVATIVES BELIEVE MEDICAID IS WORTHLESS, SO SLASHING IT IS HARMLESS. THEY’RE WRONG : "Expanding Medicaid saves lives at a cost of $327,000 to $867,000 per life saved..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-i-dont-think-anystatistically-literateconservatives-believe-medicaid-is-worthless-statistically-illite.html

Should-Read: Doruk Cengiz, Arindrajit Dube, Attila Lindner, and Ben Zipperer>: THE EFFECT OF MINIMUM WAGES ON THE TOTAL NUMBER OF JOBS: EVIDENCE FROM THE UNITED STATES USING A BUNCHING ESTIMATOR : "We estimate the total impact of the minimum wage on affected employment by comparing the excess number of jobs just above the new minimum wage..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/should-read-doruk-cengiz-arindrajit-dube-attila-lindner-and-ben-zipperer-the-effect-of-minimum-wages-on-the-total-nu.html

Should-Read: Martin Sandbu: THE MINIMUM WAGE WARS ARE HEATING UP : "The best thing Seattle could do now is to push ahead with its full experiment..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/the-minimum-wage-wars-are-heating-up.html

Should-Watch: Steve Jobs (2007): INTRODUCING IPHONE http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/29-steve-jobs-introduces-iphone-in-2007-youtube.html

Should-Read: Jay C. Shambaugh: ON TWITTER: SLOWING INFLATION : "More evidence of slowing inflation lately: core pce prices up just 0.1 p.p. in May. 12 month change 1.4% (down from 1.6% in 12 months prior..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/06/must-read-if-you-told-me-that-the-federal-reserve-had-a-15year-core-pce-chain-index-inflation-target-i-would-believe.html