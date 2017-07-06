Procrastinating on July 6, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Public Spheres for the Trump Age: Fresh at Project Syndicate | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/public-spheres-for-the-trump-age-fresh-at-project-syndicate/
- Hoisted from the 2007 Archives: Clueless Brad DeLong Was Clueless: Central Banking and the Great Moderation http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/hoisted-from-the-2007-archives-clueless-brad-delong-was-clueless-central-banking-and-the-great-moderation/
- Josh Barro: GOP healthcare bill will poll badly no matter what: "Now I have to call those providers' offices and get duplicate receipts and upload them and allow seven to 10 days for processing... http://www.businessinsider.com/gop-healthcare-bill-polls-bad-changes-2017-6
- Patrick Iber: On Twitter: ".@davidsess has a phenomenal review/essay of @dandrezner's The Ideas Industry in the latest @NewRepublic... https://twitter.com/PatrickIber/status/874438806287659008
- Paul Krugman (2015): When Values Disappear: "Back in the 60s and 70s... there was much talk about the disintegration of... African-American values... https://krugman.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/03/11/when-values-disappear/
- James Hamilton: Are we in a new inflation regime?: "I’m not saying the Phillips Curve has no basis in facts... http://econbrowser.com/archives/2017/07/are-we-in-a-new-inflation-regime
- Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: Kansas or California?: "Donald Trump and congressional Republicans[']... claims are baseless... https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/increase-earned-income-credit-and-minimum-wage-by-laura-tyson-and-lenny-mendonca-2017-07
- Dylan Matthews: What’s the point of an anti-immigrant left?: "Beinart’s policy argument is... mistaken... https://www.vox.com/2017/7/2/15847840/beinart-atlantic-left-immigration
- Paul Krugman: Oh! What a Lovely Trade War: "I’m not making a purist case for free trade here... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/03/opinion/trump-trade-war.html?_r=0
Interesting Reads:
- Dan Diamond: On Twitter: Many GOP senators, home for recess, woke up today to front-page stories about the local damage their health bill would cause... https://twitter.com/ddiamond/status/881613460014063623
- David Weigel et al.: At parades and protests, GOP lawmakers get earful about health care http://www.thegazette.com/at-parades-and-protests-gop-lawmakers-get-earful-about-health-care-20170705
- Kevin Erdman (2014): Stock/Bond Asset Allocation: "The past century's experience gives absolutely no reason to allocate to bonds on a 20 year time scale, and scant reason to do it even at a 10 year horizon..." http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.ca/2014/02/stockbond-asset-allocation.html | Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Don't bother with duration risk: "I am not claiming simply that the extra gains from stocks over long periods may not be worth the extra risk they entail. I am saying that owning any bonds for longer periods than this is suboptimal. There is no reasonable excuse for owning them. For a 20 year portfolio, it's like selling call options against a portion of your stock portfolio, and paying the option buyer a 70% negative premium..." http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2014/02/stockbond-asset-allocation-dont-bother.html | Idiosyncratic Whisk: Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Short Duration with a mortgage! (Oh, you already are?) http://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2014/03/stockbond-asset-allocation-part-3-short.html: "I have always seen the tendency of American households to concentrate their savings in a single, highly leveraged piece of real estate to be dangerous and inappropriate. But, seen in this light, maybe we have stumbled into an optimal set of conventional investments. If American households should be holding more low-risk hedges, more stocks, and be short bonds in their portfolios, highly leveraged homes are providing exactly that set of exposures..."
- Wikipedia: The Naked City (Movie) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Naked_City
- Wikipedia: Naked City (TV series) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naked_City_(TV_series)
- Wikipedia: Route 66 (TV series) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Route_66_(TV_series)
- Wikipedia: Quantum Leap https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quantum_Leap
- Hatty Collier: Man behind controversial £350m-a-week for the NHS Brexit bus slogan admits leaving EU could be 'an error': "Dominic Cummings, the Vote Leave campaign director, described the EU referendum as a “dumb idea” in a series of tweets, and said other options should have been tried out first before the vote was called..." http://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/man-behind-350m-a-week-brexit-bus-lie-admits-leaving-eu-could-be-an-error-a3579676.html
- Rohinton P. Medhora: The Future of Trade: "The past year’s populist resurgence has brought to the fore ongoing debates about trade and underscored public concerns about internationalism. Can the mechanisms of globalization that shaped the twentieth-century world economy be salvaged to continue delivering prosperity in the coming decades?..." https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/the-future-of-trade-by-rohinton-p--medhora-2017-06
- David Anderson: Risk adjustment notes https://www.balloon-juice.com/2017/07/03/risk-adjustment-notes/
- Wikipedia: Leela James https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leela_James
- Animalogic: Pangolins are the Cutest Animals You’ve Never Heard of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QY1qqZiaTU8
* Christina Powell: Senate health bill means choosing between 'children, seniors, the disabled,' http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senate-health-bill-force-choosing-children-seniors-disabled/story?id=48392178
And Over Here:
Perhaps Worth Looking at...