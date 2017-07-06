Procrastinating on July 6, 2017

Interesting Reads:

Pangolins are the Cutest Animals You’ve Never Heard of

The Future of Trade

Man behind controversial £350m-a-week for the NHS Brexit bus slogan admits leaving EU could be 'an error'

Idiosyncratic Whisk: Stock/Bond Asset Allocation-Short Duration with a mortgage! (Oh, you already are?)

At parades and protests, GOP lawmakers get earful about health care

On Twitter: Many GOP senators, home for recess,

Senate health bill means choosing between 'children, seniors, the disabled,'

And Over Here:

Public Spheres for the Trump Age: Fresh at Project Syndicate http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/public-spheres-for-the-trump-age-fresh-at-project-syndicate.html

How Leveraged Should Your Stock Market Investments Have Been? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/here-we-have-robert-shillers-stock-market-index-data-since-1871-the-cumulative-real-return-from-investing-in-the-sp-compos.html

Hoisted from the 2007 Archives: Clueless Brad DeLong Was Clueless: Central Banking and the Great Moderation http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/hoisted-from-the-2007-archives-clueless-brad-delong-was-clueless-central-banking-and-the-great-moderation.html

Monday Smackdown: Bernard Lewis Makes His Bid for the Stupidest-Man-Alive Prize (Hoisted from 2007) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/2007-bernard-lewis-makes-his-bid-for-the-stupidest-man-alive-prize-has-bernard-lewis-always-been-this-stupid-and-did.html

Ten Years Ago at Grasping Reality: July 1-4, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/ten-years-ago-at-grasping-reality-july-1-4-2007.html

Hoisted from YHWH's Archives: Sonia Sotomayor http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/hoisted-from-other-peoples-archives-yhwh-1-kings-3-kjvhttpbiblehubcomkjv1_kings3htm-and-solomon-said.html

Live from America's Better Self: Noah Smith: ON TWITTER: "1/HAPPY BIRTHDAY, AMERICA! In honor of the Fourth of July, here is a thread full of Daniel Inouye quotes..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-americas-better-self-noah-smith-on-twitter-1happy-birthday-america-in-honor-of-the-fourth-of-july-here.html

Comment of the Day: Investingidiocy: HOW LEVERAGED SHOULD YOUR STOCK MARKET INVESTMENTS HAVE BEEN? : "So... Optimal Kelly. Right?..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/comment-of-the-day-investingidiocy-how-leveraged-should-your-stock-market-investments-have-been-so-optimal-kelly.html

Should-Read: Josh Barro: GOP HEALTHCARE BILL WILL POLL BADLY NO MATTER WHAT : "Now I have to call those providers' offices and get duplicate receipts and upload them and allow seven to 10 days for processing..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-josh-barro-gop-healthcare-bill-will-poll-badly-no-matter-what-now-i-have-to-call-those-providers-offices.html

Should-Read: Dan Diamond: ON TWITTER: MANY GOP SENATORS, HOME FOR RECESS, woke up today to front-page stories about the local damage their health bill would cause..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-dan-diamond-on-twitter-many-gop-senators-home-for-recess-woke-up-today-to-front-page-stories-about-the-l.html

Should-Read: Paul Krugman (2015): WHEN VALUES DISAPPEAR : "Back in the 60s and 70s... there was much talk about the disintegration of... African-American values..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-paul-krugman-2015-when-values-disappear-back-in-the-60s-and-70s-there-was-much-talk-about-the-disint.html

Must-Read: James Hamilton: ARE WE IN A NEW INFLATION REGIME? : "I’m not saying the Phillips Curve has no basis in facts..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-james-hamilton-are-we-in-a-new-inflation-regime-im-not-saying-the-phillips-curve-has-no-basis-in-facts.html

Must-Read: Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: KANSAS OR CALIFORNIA? : "Donald Trump and congressional Republicans[']... claims are baseless...." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-laura-tyson-and-lenny-mendonca-kansas-or-california-donald-trump-and-congressional-republicans-claim.html

Must-Read: I must say: many—most?— of those who made their careers at the Old New Republic—advancing in the world by catering to the prejudices and bigotries of Marty Peretz—acquired some very bad habits of rhetoric and argument thereby.... Dylan Matthews on Peter Beinart: Dylan Matthews: WHAT’S THE POINT OF AN ANTI-IMMIGRANT LEFT? : "Beinart’s policy argument is... mistaken..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-i-must-say-manymost-of-those-who-made-their-careers-at-the-_old-new-republic_advancing-in-the-world.html