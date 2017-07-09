Procrastinating on July 9, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Arnold Kling vs. Brad DeLong on the New Deal: Hoisted from 2007 | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/arnold-kling-vs-brad-delong-on-the-new-deal-hoisted-from-2007/
- Equitable Growth: Equitable Growth’s Jobs Day Graphs: June 2017 Report Edition: "The prime-age employment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points to 78.5 percent in June. Employment is still recovering and looks to have room to run..." http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/equitable-growths-jobs-day-graphs-june-2017-report-edition/
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Post-Jobs Day” edition | Equitable Growth http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-post-jobs-day-edition/
- Cardiff Garcia: Slower US inflation isn’t just the result of “transitory” factors: "Despite cautionary remarks from a few of its dovish members, the Federal Reserve seems determined to continue uninterrupted down its course of gradual policy tightening... https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2017/07/07/2191021/slower-us-inflation-isnt-just-the-result-of-transitory-factors/
- Pedro Nicolaci da Costa: Income gap between upper-middle class and very rich: "Destabilizing levels of income inequality, once a problem reserved for developing nations, is now a defining social and political issue in the United States... http://www.businessinsider.com/income-gap-between-upper-middle-class-and-very-rich-2017-7
- Laurent Bach, Laurent Calvet, and Paolo Sodini: Risk, return, and skill in the portfolios of the [Swedish] wealthy: "Administrative data... the wealthy indeed earn higher returns on their asset portfolios... http://voxeu.org/article/risk-return-and-skill-portfolios-wealthy
- Nick Bunker: On Twitter: "Prime-age (25-54) EPOP up to 78.5%, Prime-age LFPR up as well to 81.6%..." https://twitter.com/nick_bunker/status/883302743401799680
- Brian Dow and Dean Baker: Obamacare: Big Problem in Republican States: "The lack of competition in the exchanges is a serious problem... http://cepr.net/blogs/cepr-blog/the-collapse-of-obamacare-big-problem-in-republican-states
- Roy Elis, Stephen Haber, and Jordan Horrillo: Climate, Geography, and the Evolution of Economic and Political Systems https://economics.barnard.edu/sites/default/files/elis_haber_and_horrillo_march_25_2017.pdf: "The agricultural economies of the hinterlands of the largest city in every country or proto-country circa 1750 predict roughly half of the variance in countries’ per capita GDP today and one-fifth of the variance in countries’ levels of democracy today...
- Diane Coyle: Economics in Transition: Adaptive Markets: "Adaptive Markets, by MIT’s Andrew Lo, gives a superb and fascinating account of thinking on the frontier... https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/economics-in-transition-by-diane-coyle-2017-06
- Martin Sandbu: Central bank rush to ‘normalise’ monetary policy is ill-advised: "An understanding to “normalise” together, if one exists, would not be a suicide pact... https://www.ft.com/content/3ad81df6-6161-11e7-8814-0ac7eb84e5f1
- David Cashin, Jamie Lenney, Byron Lutz, and William Peterman: Fiscal Policy and Aggregate Demand in the U.S. Before, During and Following the Great Recession: "We examine the effect of federal and subnational fiscal policy on aggregate demand in the U.S. by introducing the fiscal effect (FE) measure... https://www.federalreserve.gov/econres/feds/files/2017061pap.pdf
Interesting Reads:
- George Orwell: : You and the Atomic Bomb http://orwell.ru/library/articles/ABomb/english/e_abomb
- Bill Gardner: Medicaid is good for children and makes them better adults http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/medicaid-is-good-for-children-and-makes-them-better-adults/
- Austin Frakt: Where are the Democrats’ ACA fixes?: "Many hearing the question... will just assume there are no Democratic or progressive ideas to fix the ACA. But there are. I asked for them on Twitter this morning and here’s a taste of what I got, just as of noon today..." http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/where-are-the-democrats-aca-fixes/
- Max Boot: We Didn’t Kick Britain’s Ass to Be This Kind of Country: "Donald Trump’s abandonment of human rights is a repudiation of the country’s founding principles..." https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/03/we-didnt-kick-britains-ass-to-be-this-kind-of-country/
- Susan Hennessey and Benjamin Wittes: If Donald Trump Is a Crook, What Kind Is He? | Foreign Policy: "At the moment, there simply aren’t enough facts to make any kind of judgment regarding anyone’s criminal conduct. So for the time being, we suspect that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is more interested in assembling facts than in reaching any conclusions regarding what sort of collusion or coordination would be actionable under what sort of law..." https://foreignpolicy.com/2017/07/06/what-kind-of-crook-is-donald-trump/
- Jim Brunsden and Valentina Romei: Why the EU’s agreement with Japan is a big deal: "Between them they account for... 38 per cent of goods exports... big tariff cuts, co-operation on standards and regulations and the opening up of public procurement markets. The EU estimates the accord will save it €1bn in customs duties per year and boost exports to Japan from more than €80bn to more than €100bn a year..." https://www.ft.com/content/572fef42-6260-11e7-91a7-502f7ee26895
- Clint Rainey: Coco Loko Is Snortable Chocolate for Die-hard Four Loko Fans http://www.grubstreet.com/2017/07/coco-loko-is-snortable-chocolate.html
And Over Here:
- Note to Self: Characteristics of Stock and Bond Returns since 1870 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/note-to-self-characteristics-of-stock-and-bond-returns-since-1870.html
- The Labor Market for Prime-Age Males Is No Longer Worse than at Any Other Time since the Great Depression! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/the-labor-market-for-prime-age-males-is-no-longer-worse-than-at-any-other-time-since-the-great-depression.html
- Assignment Desk: Quantum Mechanics in Your Face! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/assignment-desk-quantum-mechanics-in-your-face.html
- Worth Reading from Grasping Reality: February 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/worth-reading-from-grasping-reality-february-2007.html
- Weekend Reading: John Holbo (2007): The Triple Will to Power http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/weekend-reading-john-holbo-2007-the-triple-will-to-power.html
- For the Weekend: Frederick Douglas: What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/for-the-weekend-frederick-douglas-what-to-the-slave-is-the-fourth-of-july.html
- For the Weekend: Quantum Mechanics in Your Face! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/for-the-weekend-quantum-mechanics-in-your-face.html
- Live from the Republicans' Self-Made Gehenna: Scott Lemieux: BUT THEN THEY WENT TOO FAR: "In related news, public officials refusing the Medicaid expansion are monstrous. And the Supreme Court holding... transparently incoherent and unworkable—was monstrous..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/live-from-the-republicans-self-made-gehenna-scott-lemieux-but-then-they-went-too-far-profile-in-courage-shelley-capi.html
