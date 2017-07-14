Procrastination on July 14, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Ezra Klein (2015): "I have sat down a couple of times to write up what's worked and what's failed at Vox... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2015/08/a-very-brief-sokratic-dialogue-on-website-redesign.html
- Austin Frakt: Don’t Assume That Private Insurance Is Better Than Medicaid: "The RAND study... shows... people are terrible discriminators of what care is needed and what’s not... http://theincidentaleconomist.com/wordpress/dont-assume-that-private-insurance-is-better-than-medicaid/
- Martin Wolf: Britain is incapable of managing Brexit and calamity will follow: "The UK once had a deserved reputation for pragmatic and stable politics... https://www.ft.com/content/bf0025aa-6720-11e7-8526-7b38dcaef614
- Jeff Mackie-Mason: Scholarly Publishing Landscape: "We are optimistic about our ability to collaborate and partner to achieve a sustainable open publishing universe... http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/scholarly-communication/publishing/landscape
- IGM Forum: Inflation Target http://www.igmchicago.org/surveys/inflation-target:
Interesting Reads:
- Jeff Mackie-Mason and Company:
- Scholarly Communication Services | UC Berkeley Library http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/scholarly-communication
- Library launches new Scholarly Communications website – UC Berkeley Library News http://news.lib.berkeley.edu/2017/07/13/library-launches-new-scholarly-communications-website/
- Participate in an Affordable Course Content Pilot Program! – UC Berkeley Library News http://news.lib.berkeley.edu/2017/05/19/participate-in-an-affordable-course-content-pilot-programs/
- Scholarly Publishing Landscape | UC Berkeley Library http://www.lib.berkeley.edu/scholarly-communication/publishing/landscape
- Andrew Sabl: Liberalism Beyond Markets https://niskanencenter.org/blog/liberalism-beyond-markets/
- Jamie Dimon: JPM's Jamie Dimon blows up at Washington on earnings call: "It's almost embarrassing being an American citizen... and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country..." http://www.cnbc.com/2017/07/14/jpms-jamie-dimon-blows-up-at-washington-on-earnings-call.html
- 2017: Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough - Milken Institute Review: "..." http://www.milkenreview.org/articles/helicopter-money-when-zero-just-isnt-low-enough
- 2015: The Scary Debate Over Secular Stagnation http://www.milkenreview.org/articles/the-scary-debate-over-secular-stagnation
- 2015: Readings: The Road to Xanadu/The Invisible College http://www.bradford-delong.com/stream-the-road-to-xanaduthe-invisible-college.html
- The Road to Xanadu
- A Very Brief Sokratic Dialogue on Website Redesign http://www.bradford-delong.com/2015/08/a-very-brief-sokratic-dialogue-on-website-redesign.html
- A Now-Extended Non-Sokratic Dialogue on Website Design: The Honest Broker for the Week of August 3, 2015 (DeLong: Long Form) http://delong.typepad.com/delong_long_form/2015/08/a-now-extended-non-sokratic-dialogue-on-webite-design-the-honest-broker-for-the-week-of-august-3-2015.html
- Martin Sandbu: The contradictions of Britain’s Great Retain Bill: "The UK may just find itself in the position that it has taken back just enough control to continue to abide by the rules it will no longer have a say in setting. The control Brexit takes back may well turn out to be like the freedom of the dog in stoic philosophy: tied to a horsecart, it is free to run after the cart when the horse starts pulling..." https://www.ft.com/content/ff00c788-6877-11e7-8526-7b38dcaef614
- Ian Millhiser: Court delivers new, major blow to Trump’s Muslim ban: "Say goodbye to the ban on grandmothers, at least for now..." https://thinkprogress.org/breaking-court-delivers-new-major-blow-to-trumps-muslim-ban-aa8b9af41e6b
- Michael Spence et al.: GLOBAL VALUE CHAIN DEVELOPMENT REPORT 2017: MEASURING AND ANALYZING THE IMPACT OF GVCs ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/tcgp-17-01-china-gvcs-complete-for-web-0707.pdf
