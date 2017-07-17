Procrastination on July 17, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Nick Bunker: Weekend reading: “Let’s make this post more democratically accountable” edition: "The newest set of releases in the Equitable Growth Working Paper series... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/weekend-reading-lets-make-this-post-more-democratically-accountable-edition/
- John Maynard Keynes (1924): Obituary for Alfred Marshall: "The study of economics does not seem to require any specialised gifts of an unusually high order... https://todayinsci.com/K/Keynes_John/KeynesJohn-Quotations.htm
- Robert Caro: Means of Ascent: Carpetbaggers and Scalawags: [Richard Coke] a Confederate veteran who in 1873 wrested the government of Texas from the Carpetbaggeres and freed the state from the injustices of Reconstruction..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/carpetbaggers-a.html
- John Maynard Keynes (1938): On Tinbergen. To Harrod http://economia.unipv.it/harrod/edition/editionstuff/rfh.34a.htm: "My dear Roy...
- Paul Krugman: Formerly True Theories (Wonkish and Self-Indulgent): "Are there other examples? The self-correcting economy... https://mobile.nytimes.com/blogs/krugman/2017/07/10/formerly-true-theories-wonkish-and-self-indulgent/
- Robert Solow: Improving the measurement and understanding of economic inequality in the United States: "There has long been interest in extending and improving the National Income and Product Accounts... http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/improving-the-measurement-and-understanding-of-economic-inequality-in-the-united-states/
- Ann Marie Marciarille: Let's Make a Deal and the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017: A Car or A Goat?: "I am as mesmerized as anyone else by the repeated iterations of the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/07/lets-make-a-deal-and-the-better-care-reconciliation-act-of-2017-a-car-or-a-goat.html
- Helene Rey: The Global Financial System, the Real Rate of Interest and a Long History of Boom-Bust Cycles: "Financial cycles strongly determine real short-term interest rates... http://www.bis.org/events/agm2017/sp170625_lecture.pdf
- Ann Marie Marciarille: More Than One Way to Say "No": "When I teach my students about the concept of guaranteed issue in health insurance I always make it clear that without some constraints on individual underwriting it can mean very little... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/07/more-than-one-way-to-say-no.html
- Adam Ozimek: There Is No U.S. Wage Growth Mystery: "Economists... puzzled over U.S. wage growth... wondering why it has been so slow despite a labor market that is allegedly back to or close to full employment... https://www.economy.com/dismal/analysis/datapoints/296127/There-Is-No-US-Wage-Growth-Mystery/
Interesting Reads:
- Equitable Growth: Explaining the “What is equitable growth?” essay series http://equitablegrowth.org/research-analysis/explaining-the-what-is-equitable-growth-essay-series/
- 2013: ?-Rated Economists Thursday Weblogging: Did James Buchanan Live in the Twentieth Century at All? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2013/04/did-james-buchanan-live-in-the-twentieth-century.html
- Nancy MacLean https://history.duke.edu/people/nancy-maclean
- Nancy MacLean: Book Excerpt: Democracy in Chains http://billmoyers.com/story/book-democracy-in-chains-far-right/
- Ryan Avent: Making Monetary Policy Great Again : Democracy Journal http://democracyjournal.org/magazine/45/making-monetary-policy-great-again/
- James Buchanan and Gordon Tullock: The Calculus of Consent http://delong.typepad.com/files/calculus-of-consent.pdf
- Charles Ornstein: @charlesornstein on Twitter: "So the actuaries are opposed. The hospitals are opposed. The doctors are opposed. Now the insurers are opposed. Who is in favor? https://t.co/zJkiV0kRwM" https://twitter.com/charlesornstein/status/886017717362454529
- Brandie Nonnecke et al.: Inclusive AI: Technology and Policy for a Diverse Urban Future http://citris-uc.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Inclusive-AI_CITRIS_2017.pdf
- Guo Xu http://www.guoxu.org/#
- Bruce Bartlett: Why I’m Not a Democrat http://billmoyers.com/story/im-not-democrat/#.WVpWcAOk_Zg.twitter: "I am part of the reason why Democrats have not been successful in the Trump era. I am someone who should be a Democrat, but I’m not..."
And Over Here:
- How to Think Like an Economist (If, That Is, You Wish to...) http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/how-to-think-like-an-economist-if-that-is-you-wish-to.html
- Needed: An Initial Introductory Pre-Semester Orienting Reading for Intermediate Macroeconomics... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/needed-an-initial-introductory-pre-semester-orienting-reading-for-intermediate-macroeconomics.html: "I cannot think of anything better than Robert Skidelsky's Keynes: A Very Short Introduction http://amzn.to/2usYwWl, possibly paired with Keynes's own 1931 Unemployment as a World Problem http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/05/todays-economic-history-john-maynard-keynes-1931-unemployment-as-a-world-problem.html But there must be something better. What might it be?..."
- Links for the Week of July 18, 2017 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/links-for-the-week-of-july-18-2017.html
- Assignment Desk: What Are the Best Readings for a Week Spent Teaching James C. Scott-Stuff? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/assignment-desk-what-are-the-best-readings-for-a-week-spent-teaching-james-c-scott-stuff.html
- Assignment Desk: Website (Re)design and The Road to Xanadu http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/assignment-desk-website-redesign-and-the-road-to-xanadu.html
- It Was December 28, 1996, That the Wayback Machine First Crawled My Website http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/it-was-december-28-1996-that-the-wayback-machine-first-crawled-my-website.html
- Ten Years Ago on Grasping Reality: July 13-15, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/ten-years-ago-on-grasping-reality-july-13-15-2007.html
- Weekend Reading: Ursula LeGuin (2007): Genre Fiction http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/weekend-reading-ursula-leguin-2007-genre-fiction.html
- Weekend Reading: A Historical Document: John Maynard Keynes to Franklin Delano Roosevelt at the End of 1933 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/weekend-reading-a-historical-document-john-maynard-keynes-to-franklin-delano-roosevelt-at-the-end-of-1933.html
- Should-Read: Robert Caro: MEANS OF ASCENT: CARPETBAGGERS AND SCALAWAGS: "[Richard Coke] a Confederate veteran who in 1873 wrested the government of Texas from the Carpetbaggers and freed the state from the injustices of Reconstruction..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/carpetbaggers-and-scalawags.html
- Should-Read: John Maynard Keynes (1924): OBITUARY FOR ALFRED MARSHALL: "The study of economics does not seem to require any specialised gifts of an unusually high order..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-john-maynard-keynes-1924-obituary-for-alfred-marshall-the-study-of-economics-does-not-seem-to-require-a.html
- Must-Read: John Maynard Keynes (1938): ON TINBERGEN. TO HARROD
- Should-Read: Paul Krugman: FORMERLY TRUE THEORIES: "Are there other examples? The self-correcting economy..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/paul-krugman-formerly-true-theories-wonkish-and-self-indulgent-nytimescom-are-there-other-examples-the-self-corr.html
- Should-Read: Robert Solow: IMPROVING THE MEASUREMENT AND UNDERSTANDING OF ECONOMIC INEQUALITY IN THE UNITED STATES: "There has long been interest in extending and improving the National Income and Product Accounts..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-robert-solow-improving-the-measurement-and-understanding-of-economic-inequality-in-the-united-states-equi.html
- Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: LET'S MAKE A DEAL AND THE BETTER CARE RECONCILIATION ACT OF 2017: A CAR OR A GOAT?: "I am as mesmerized as anyone else by the repeated iterations of the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-missouri-state-of-mind-lets-make-a-deal-and-the-better-care-reconciliation-act-of-2017-a-car-or-a-goat.html
- Should-Read: Helene Rey: THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL SYSTEM, THE REAL RATE OF INTEREST AND A LONG HISTORY OF BOOM-BUST CYCLES: "Financial cycles strongly determine real short-term interest rates..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/should-read-helene-rey-the-global-financial-system-the-real-rate-of-interest-and-a-long-history-of-boom-bust-cycles.html
- Must-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: MORE THAN ONE WAY TO SAY "NO": "When I teach my students about the concept of guaranteed issue in health insurance I always make it clear that without some constraints on individual underwriting it can mean very little..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-ann-marie-marciarille-more-than-one-way-to-say-no.html
- Must-Read: Adam Ozimek: THERE IS NO U.S. WAGE GROWTH MYSTERY: ": "Economists... puzzled over U.S. wage growth... wondering why it has been so slow despite a labor market that is allegedly back to or close to full employment..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/must-read-i-think-that-the-odds-are-very-high-that-adam-ozimek-is-right-here-but-when-i-have-to-teach-my-students-and-w.html
Perhaps Worth Looking at...