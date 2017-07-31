Procrastination on July 31, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:
- Liz Hipple: Understanding the importance of antitrust policy for U.S. economic competitiveness and consumer choice: "John E. Kwoka... documents the rise in industry concentration and examines the evidence for one possible explanation... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/value-added/understanding-the-importance-of-antitrust-policy-for-u-s-economic-competitiveness-and-consumer-choice/
- Nisha Chikhale: A glance at pay inequities for African American women’s Equal Pay Day: "We’ve updated Equitable Growth’s interactive tool with new data... http://equitablegrowth.org/equitablog/a-glance-at-pay-inequities-for-african-american-womens-equal-pay-day/
- Timothy Noah: @TimothyNoah1 on Twitter: "@rortybomb @jonathanchait: It simply isn't true... https://twitter.com/TimothyNoah1/status/887406956994064384
- Matt Bruenig: The Success Sequence Is About Cultural Beefs Not Poverty: "The Success Sequence is back!... http://mattbruenig.com/2017/07/31/the-success-sequence-is-about-cultural-beefs-not-poverty/
- Paul Krugman: Who Ate Republicans’ Brains?: "Senator Lindsey Graham was entirely correct when he described the final effort at repeal as 'terrible policy and horrible politics', a 'disaster' and a 'fraud'. He voted for it anyway... https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/31/opinion/republicans-trumpcare-obamacare-lies.html
- Robert C. Feenstra and David E. Weinstein: Globalization, Markups, and US Welfare: "We work with symmetric translog preferences... http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/abs/10.1086/692695
- Chris Dillow: Cronyism, & the demand for redistribution: "Is actually-existing capitalism a fair or a rigged game?... http://stumblingandmumbling.typepad.com/stumbling_and_mumbling/2017/07/cronyism-the-demand-for-redistribution.html
- Cameron Joseph and Tierney Sneed: After Obamacare Repeal Collapse, GOP Weighs Whether To Help State Markets: "Most Republicans have been happy to watch some state-level individual health insurance exchanges sputter... http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/after-obamacare-repeal-collapse-gop-weighs-whether-to-help-state-health-exchange-markets
- Ian Millhiser: What it’s like to watch the Senate debate whether your life is as valuable as a tax cut for Trump: "Every other Saturday morning, I inject $2,269.61 worth of pharmaceuticals into my leg... https://thinkprogress.org/chronic-condition-trumpcare-scares-me-b2192446ea64
Interesting Reads:
- Branko Milanovic: olonialism applied to Europe: review of Mazower’s “Hitler’s Empire” http://glineq.blogspot.co.uk/2017/07/colonialism-applied-to-europe-review-of.html?m=1
- Mark Thoma: Will Trump Try to ‘Overrule’ Monetary Policy? http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/Columns/2017/07/31/Will-Trump-Try-Overrule-Monetary-Policy
- Philip N. Cohen: Family Inequalit https://familyinequality.wordpress.com/
- CSPAN (1995): Minimum Wage, Feb 22 https://www.c-span.org/video/?63469-1/minimum-wage | Jonathan Rauch (1997): Robert Reich, Quote Doctor http://www.slate.com/articles/briefing/articles/1997/05/robert_reich_quote_doctor.html
- Nancy Birdsall: Thomas Piketty’s Capital and the Developing World https://www.ethicsandinternationalaffairs.org/2014/thomas-pikettys-capital-and-the-developing-world/
- Elaina Plott: Ryan Zinke, Trump's Cowboy Enforcer, Is Ready for His Closeup: "He's fond of Energy Secretary Rick Perry, too. 'Secretary Perry is a wonderful guy', he says. 'I think he thought his department was more about energy than… science. Mostly, it's science. And, of course, they also have responsibility of our nuclear arsenal. Interior is the one that produces energy…we laugh a lot about it'. Couched in Zinke's charming, folksy affect, such a worrisome admission sounds somehow less troubling—more like an inside joke, a quirky facet of Club Cabinet..." http://www.gq.com/story/ryan-zinke-secretary-of-interior-profile
- Bruce Bartlett (2001): Washington for Beginners: "Grovel to senators, be nice to civil servants, and learn how to leak..." http://ritholtz.com/2017/07/washington-for-beginners/
- Ezra Klein: Donald Trump’s shocking disloyalty: "Trump promised to hire “the best people.” He has built a White House that will only attract the worst..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/31/16065040/donald-trumps-shocking-disloyalty
- Jacqueline Thompson: Pelosi hauls in $26M for Dems http://thehill.com/homenews/house/344561-pelosi-brings-in-26-million-for-dems
- Skulls in the Stars: The gallery of failed atomic models, 1903-1913: https://skullsinthestars.com/2008/05/27/the-gallery-of-failed-atomic-models-1903-1913/
- Matt Stoller: @matthewstoller on Twitter: "Ok, let's talk about the Democratic Party's deep state. Not the politicians, not the consultants, but BigLaw. That's where power lives..." https://twitter.com/matthewstoller/status/891660131188060161
- Ken Thomas: Foxconn cashes in for $3 billion plus http://www.middleclasspoliticaleconomist.com/2017/07/foxconn-cashes-in-for-3-billion-plus.html
- Matthew Yglesias: Democrats’ push for a new era of antitrust enforcement, explained: "An idea whose time has come..." https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/7/31/16021844/antitrust-better-deal
- Andy Slavitt: Trump, Congress need to seize the bipartisan moment on health care: "The desire to have a regular source of care and not worry about going bankrupt from a medical bill is not a partisan sentiment. It's a human one..." https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/07/31/trump-congress-seize-bipartisan-moment-on-health-care-andy-slavitt-column/523718001/
- Melissa McEwan: Trump Is Not an Anomaly of Republican Politics; He Is the Inevitable Endgame https://medium.com/@Shakestweetz/trump-is-not-an-anomaly-of-republican-politics-he-is-the-inevitable-endgame-2e9afc6f1773
- Zack Beauchamp: How Donald Trump’s kleptocracy is undermining American democracy: "'This is the kind of thing you see in broken states'..." https://www.vox.com/world/2017/7/31/15959970/donald-trump-authoritarian-children-corruption
And Over Here:
- Public Spheres for the Trump Age: No Longer Fresh at Project Syndicate http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/july-project-syndicate-no-longer-fresh-1.html
- Monday Smackdown: Every Time I Try to Get Out, They Pull Me Back In... Clive Crook Edition http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/monday-smackdown-every-time-i-try-to-get-out-they-pull-me-back-in-clive-crook-edition.html
- Monday Smackdown: Apropos of the Opening of "Dunkirk"...: Remember How Bad the Old New Republic Was? http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/a-propos-of-the-opening-of-dunkirk-remember-how-bad-the-old-new-republic-was.html
- Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: WEEKEND READING: DEAN ACHESON ON THAT TRIANGULATING BASTARD GROVER CLEVELAND: "Cleveland also refused to annex Hawaii after the planter-led coup overthrew the monarchy. Native Hawaiians come to his birthplace (near me, in suburban Caldwell New Jersey) every year to honor him for this..." http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/comment-of-the-day-charles-steindel-weekend-reading-dean-acheson-on-that-triangulating-bastard-grover-cleveland-clev.html
- Ten Years and Four Days Ago at Grasping Reality: July 27, 2007 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/07/ten-years-and-four-days-ago-at-grasping-reality-july-27-2007.html
