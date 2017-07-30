Should-Read: Andy Slavitt: @ASlavitt on Twitter: "Trump plans to sabotage the ACA this week... https://twitter.com/ASlavitt/status/891722458855866369
...If everyone handles it right, it won't work. Trump's single greatest bullet in his gun to disrupt ACA is to not make CSR payments.... Trump has been threatening it & I am hearing he will announce this Tuesday he won't pay. There is a well documented record that this is political & violates the law. Well documented by Trump that is. But more importantly...
States & insurers by refilling can make this a neutral 2 positive 4 consumers & the only one to pay the price of this sabotage- Trump...
Dianna Welch and Kurt Giesa: "Payers will respond to CSR defunding by significantly raising rates on their exchange silver plan premiums...
...Because subsidies in 2018 will be based on the cost of the second lowest-cost silver plan, any increase in those premium rates will cause subsidies to increase in parallel.... Subsidies could increase to the extent that they would actually exceed the cost of a bronze plan for many lower-income enrollees. A substantial portion of the nearly 7 million marketplace enrollees eligible for CSR could receive a bronze-level plan for no cost, or upgrade to a gold-level plan at very low premiums...