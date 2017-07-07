« | Main | »

Should-Read: Brian Dow and Dean Baker: Obamacare: Big Problem in Republican States: "The lack of competition in the exchanges is a serious problem... http://cepr.net/blogs/cepr-blog/the-collapse-of-obamacare-big-problem-in-republican-states

...However, there is an important part of the story that Trump and other Republicans forget to mention. The lack of competition in the exchanges is overwhelmingly a problem for people living in states controlled by Republican governors.... As can be seen over 40 million of the people in counties with only one insurer in the exchanges live in states with Republican governors.... While North Carolina does now have a Democratic governor, he just took office at the start of the year.... This means that there are almost 20 times as many people with no choice of insurers in the exchange in states with Republican governors as in states other than North Carolina that have Democratic governors.... 20.7 percent of the people living in states with Republican governors have only one insurer in the exchange. By comparison... 1.8 percent of people living in states other than North Carolina controlled by Democratic governors only have one insurer in their exchange...

July 07, 2017 at 06:57 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth |

