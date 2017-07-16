Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: Let's Make a Deal and the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017: A Car or A Goat?: "I am as mesmerized as anyone else by the repeated iterations of the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017... http://www.marciarille.com/2017/07/lets-make-a-deal-and-the-better-care-reconciliation-act-of-2017-a-car-or-a-goat.html
...The New York Times's] astonishingly sports page-like coverage scoring of winners and losers for each version, and tales of back room sweeteners ("Klondike Kickback" being my personal favorite coinage so far). But none of this... distracts me from the fact that it is all about persuading elected officials and the American public that what they have in hand (the Affordable Care Act) would be better surrendered for one of these myriad other offerings. And the offers do keep coming... with such frequency but with such slight variation from each other that I can't help but wonder about that variation on the old Monty Hall Probability Problem where, if the host is not required to make the offer to switch yet repeatedly does so, the player has to suspect malice and wonder if, in fact, the player has already chosen the car and that the host is merely trying to shake them loose from that choice....
The correct next move... turns on some assumptions about the host's behavior...