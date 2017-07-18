...which is part of the reason it may be so liberating to laugh about what the snf admissions process may ask of adult sons and daughters of potential patients. Oh, the machinations for admission in an industry where admittance is not guaranteed and where trying to put your best foot forward (easy family to deal with; uncomplicated patient; commercially insured and so on) can bear some resemblance to a fraternity or sorority rush-with all the frantic pleas to "please like me!" I have never seen this depicted more accurately and more achingly than in the 2007 movie "The Savages." Laugh-out-loud funny scenes where the adult brother and sister, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman and Laura Linney, try to work the system to get their Dad admitted....

In light of all of this... why be taken back that many if not most snfs include a clause in their nursing home admission agreements requiring the signing party (capacitant older individual or responsible family member) to waive the right to a jury trial on many possible future claims against the snf and to agree to be bound, instead, by binding (often secret) arbitration? These are pre-dispute arbitration agreements and their scope extends to bar jury trial on claims of substandard care, as in the Kindred Nursing Centers opinion issued today by the Supreme Court. Enforcement of contractual waiver of pre-dispute arbitration agreements is strongly favored under the Federal Arbitration Act....

We can sleep well tonight knowing that snfs may enforce pre-dispute arbitration agreements signed by adult children of snf applicants under general power of attorney authority without any specific language authorizing jury trial waiver provisions. It would after all, make it "trivially easy" for a state like Kentucky to require under state law a clear statement of such authority as a way to undermine the FAA. And there you have it. All contracts, including those often made in extremis in the face of overwhelming health care need, are just contracts after all. Strike the language you say? Refuse to sign off on that pre-dispute arbitration clause for Mom or Dad's snf? Ah, but the clause is essential for admission, as is the POA itself for many facilities. You, as adult child of an individual needing speedy admission to a snf, are the supplicant here. And don't forget it.