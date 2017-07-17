Should-Read: The problem with the current crop of Republican politicians is that I cannot decode their map between what they say, what they would vote for, and what they could be induced to vote for relatively cheaply. That makes decoding what this—or, indeed, anything they do or say—really means for the future every difficult:
Jonathan Cohn, Paige Lavender, and Chris D’Angelo: Senate Republicans Just Killed Their Health Care Bill Again: "But it could come back in another form. Like a zombie...
...WASHINGTON — Two conservative senators on Monday evening announced their opposition to the Senate Republican health care bill, dealing a serious and possibly crippling blow to the GOP’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act... Sens. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah)....
There are serious problems with Obamacare, and my goal remains what it has been for a long time: to repeal and replace it. This closed-door process has yielded the [Better Care Reconciliation Act], which fails to repeal the Affordable Care Act or address healthcare’s rising costs. For the same reasons I could not support the previous version of this bill, I cannot support this one. We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy...
[said Moran.] With four GOP senators now joining all Democrats in opposition, Republicans, who have 52 seats in the upper chamber, are at least two votes short of the 50 needed to begin debate....
Lee said....
In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn’t go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations...
The regulations Lee has in mind are the ones guaranteeing coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and requiring that all plans include a comprehensive set of benefits―regulations that have made coverage available to people who could not get it before but have also raised premiums and forced some people to pay more for their insurance than they did previously...