Ten Years Ago in Grasping Reality: July 16-18, 2007

Worth Highlighting:
High-Grade Structured Credit, and Time for the Fed to Start Cutting Interest Rates http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/high-grade-stru.html: I have been an optimist about the subprime market.... Now I am not so sure. It no longer looks like things are as contained as I had thought... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/high-grade-stru.html
Those Poor People! Mark Kleiman Needs to Learn Theology from "Galaxy Quest" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/those-poor-peop.html: I suggest that Mark Kleiman turn on his cable TV channels, and watch...
The Buried Past of the Democratic Party http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/the-buried-past.html: It is certainly true that up until some moment not all that long ago--1933? 1948? 1960?--the Democratic Party was the party of racism...
DeLong Smackdown Watch: Dani Rodrik Strikes Back http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/delong-smackdow.html
The Full List:
Eighteen Links for 2007-07-19 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/links-for-20-17.html
Recent Delinquency Rates by Mortgage Type http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/recent-delinque.html: The composition of mortgages has, however, shifted: there are a lot more subprime adjustable than there used to be. Subprime-variable mortgages are now up to 9% of the outstanding mortgage stock, according to the Fed. This is a series to watch as ARM resets kick in over the next year...
Felix Salmon Says that the New York Times Shrinks Its Economics Coverage http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/felix-salmon-sa.html
How Costco Became the Anti-Wal-Mart http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/how-costco-beca.html
High-Grade Structured Credit, and Time for the Fed to Start Cutting Interest Rates http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/high-grade-stru.html: I have been an optimist about the subprime market.... Now I am not so sure. It no longer looks like things are as contained as I had thought... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/high-grade-stru.html
Those Poor People! Mark Kleiman Needs to Learn Theology from "Galaxy Quest" http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/those-poor-peop.html: I suggest that Mark Kleiman turn on his cable TV channels, and watch...
The Big Picture: Unglued http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/the-big-picture.html: Barry Ritholtz is a bear...
Justin Fox: The Real Estate Slump and Newspapers http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/justin-fox-the-.html
Tyler Cowen on IQ Tests and Development http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/tyler-cowen-o-1.html
The Buried Past of the Democratic Party http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/the-buried-past.html: It is certainly true that up until some moment not all that long ago--1933? 1948? 1960?--the Democratic Party was the party of racism...
Carpetbaggers and Scalawags... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/carpetbaggers-a.html: Note: Robert Caro, in Means of Ascent, as quoted by Sidney Blumenthal...
Ten Links for 2007-07-18 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/links-for-20-16.html
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate: The Norwegian Petroleum Tax System http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/norwegian-petro.html
Matthew Yglesias Thinks Little of Anne Applebaum and David Brooks http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/matthew-ygles-2.html
Kevin Drum Is Shrill! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/kevin-drum-is-s.html: He writes, apropos of the sewer that is John Harris, Mike Allen and the rest of the staff of The Politico: 'MAKE IT STOP.... Seriously. Can we just stop this stuff? Does anyone really think that the problem with presidential campaign coverage is that it isn't vapid and half-witted enough already? Jeebus...'
Let Us Now Praise Famous Men http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/let-us-now-prai.html
Four Links for 2007-07-17 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/links-for-20-15.html
Being Administrator of China's FDA Can Be Hazardous to Your Health http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/being-administr.html: Kill the chicken to scare the monkey...
Two-Buck Chuck Strikes! http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/two-buck-chuck-.html
Dan Froomkin: How Bush Uses His Generals http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/dan-froomkin-ho.html
I Write to Jay Carney at Time Magazine... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/i-write-to-jay-.html
DeLong Smackdown Watch: Dani Rodrik Strikes Back http://www.bradford-delong.com/2007/07/delong-smackdow.html